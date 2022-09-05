Apple’s iPhone 14 price may be enough to buy a motorcycle

São José dos Campos-SP, September 4, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The new iPhone 14 has not yet been officially launched on the market by Apple. However, based on the prices of other more recent models, such as the 12 or 13, it is possible to buy a brand new bike for the price.

That’s because the iPhone 13, for example, has a maximum price of R$9,600, in a quick search for merchandise sales sites. However, a Honda Biz 110i motorcycle, in the simplest version, costs R$ 11,074, according to data from the Fipe table, the main reference in the market.

However, on the market, it is speculated that the new iPhone 14 could cost, in Reais, also around R$9 thousand to R$11 thousand. Consequently, the possible value of the device can buy a Biz and the My iPhone will talk a little about it.

iPhone 14 launch in September

Now, the world of telephony lives the expectation of the 14th generation of the iPhone, more and more modern and more expected. After all, it is a device that is practically a handheld computer.

Soon, the American company of Apple is betting all its chips on the success of this phone from the second half of the year. But what is also said a lot is in relation to likely prices.

There is still nothing official from the cell phone maker. However, based on the prices of other phones, such as versions 12 and 13, the expectation is precisely that it will cost around R$ 10 thousand. This considering the current conversion between Dollar and Real.

New bike or iPhone?

As the price of the iPhone traditionally scares, many wonder if it’s worth having such an expensive device. After all, with R$ 1,000 it is possible to buy a quality Android phone, with several functions as well.

And, with the possible value of the iPhone 14, the question remains about the need. That’s because a brand new Biz motorcycle can also have other uses. In times of concern about mobility and cost savings, this two-wheeled vehicle can be interesting.

Therefore, it is one of the most economical motorcycles on the market and can be very useful for commuting to work, college or taking your child to school, for example. In addition, this motorcycle usually has lower devaluation than the iPhone.

So, in a year, Apple already launches the 15th device and the 14 is already behind and with an even lower price. And the motorcycle, in a year, also depreciates, but probably much less and still with the status of a used vehicle.