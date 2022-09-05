Arcane makes history on Netflix

Netflix’s Arcane made history at this year’s Emmy Awards by being the first original animated series from a streaming service to win the award for Outstanding Animated Series.

In addition to one of the top awards, the animation also won in the Best Art Direction, Best Set Design and Best Color Script categories.

Continues after advertising

The production takes place in the League of Legends universe, and impressed with its quality when it arrived on Netflix in November 2021. The series is already acclaimed by critics and fans, including those who have never played the game.

Arcane competed against big names like Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, What If…? from Marvel and Bob’s Burger. She stands out for being a drama winner in a category filled with comedy series.

The production is really impressive for its animation technique, complex characters, emotional weight and world building. That’s why it already has a legion of fans and has secured a second season.

With 100% approval on Rotten Tomatoes, and having achieved this important and symbolic award, Arcane is sure to make a name for itself in television history.

More about Arcane

Arcane tells the story of Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell), popular characters from League of Legends.

Check out a synopsis below.

“Amid the conflict between the twin cities of Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on opposite sides of a war between magical technologies and incompatible convictions.”

Arcane has received rave reviews from League of Legends fans. They highlighted the immersive story and stunning visuals of the animated series.

This is the first production inspired by League of Legends. The game has been extremely popular for a few years now and has a legion of fans.

Arcane is on Netflix.