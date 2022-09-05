Arcane wins the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Series

THE Netflix won the Emmy for Best Animated Series with Arcane. It’s the first time a streaming show has received the award.

The League of Legends spinoff was up against Bob’s Burgers, Rick and Morty, The Simpsons, What If…?, Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman.

Christian Linke, co-creator of the series, accepted the award and commented: “Thank you very much. It’s a big moment for us as we come from video games. It was amazing to see the world embrace our characters and our stories – so my big thanks to Netflix who believed in us from the start. Thanks to Riot Games for supporting us all,” he said (via Deadline).

Honored doesn’t even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for 𝑶𝒖𝒕𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑨𝒏𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒎. Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcadand the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/xFNWt4eNc7 — Arcane (@arcaneshow) September 4, 2022

At the beginning of the year, the series was one of the most awarded productions at the Annie Awards, one of the biggest and most important awards in world animation.

Netflix has already renewed the series for its second season. Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc and Harry Lloyd are in the voice cast.

Arcane is available on Netflix.