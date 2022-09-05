Archaeologists discover ‘vampire’ skeleton during excavation in Poland

A “vampire” was found during an archaeological dig in Poland. Researchers at Toruń’s Nicholas Copernicus University discovered the body buried with a scythe around her neck, to “prevent her from coming back to life”, as well as a padlock on her left big toe.

The skull was encased in a silk cap, indicating that the woman was wealthy. One of her teeth stood out for its protuberance. The researchers said the discovery is unprecedented and a first in Poland.

It is not yet known when the body was buried, but it is several hundred years old. People who the population believed were vampires or witches, for example, were feared even after death.

The living would go to great lengths to prevent a dead person from rising from the grave.

Professor Dariusz Poliński of Nicholas Copernicus University, who led the team, said this example of anti-witchcraft practice was unusual.

“Forms of protection against the return of the dead include cutting off the head or legs, placing the deceased face down to bite the ground, burning them and crushing them with a stone,” he said, according to the “Arkeonews” website.

The technique of putting a sickle around the neck caught the attention of archaeologists, as it had never been found in Poland before.

“It was placed on the neck in such a way that if the deceased had tried to get up, the head would probably have been cut off or injured,” Poliński explained.

Another object in the tomb was a closed padlock on the left big toe. According to Professor Poliński, “this symbolizes the closing of a stage and the impossibility of returning”.

Archaeologists noted that the woman was buried unusually and with great care, which is surprising given traditional anti-vampiric customs. Pień’s unearthed remains were taken to Toruń, where they will undergo a detailed examination.

Most “vampires” ever found were buried with their heads severed.