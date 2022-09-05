Ashton Kutcher shares sweet family photo after going public with autoimmune disease

ads

Ashton Kutcher shocked fans and friends in August when he made public his battle with vasculitis, a rare disease of the blood vessels that he said left him unable to see, hear or walk.

Despite the revelation, the actor continued to post upbeat photos of himself and his wife Mila Kunis, and over the weekend, he shared another delightful update — this time from Disneyland.

The Hollywood stars looked happy in both photos, one taken inside Galaxy’s Edge Stormtrooper Encounter and the other in front of Sleeping Beauty’s Castle.

The visit, likely alongside their two sons, Dimitri and Wyatt, who they keep out of the public eye, was in celebration of a very special occasion – the end of summer!

The couple went to Disneyland to celebrate the end of summer.

In the caption of the post, Ashton wrote: “Give a guess where we went to celebrate the end of summer.”

Fans loved the rare love photos, and one of them wrote: “THE BEST COUPLE IN THE HISTORY OF THE HUMAN RACE.”

A second commented, “I can’t imagine what it would be like to see stormtroopers and then look at you two!” while a third added: “Beautiful place, beautiful couple.”

Mila and Ashton are a relatively private couple, but in August, in a preview of the upcoming episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, Ashton detailed the debilitating symptoms he suffered while battling the rare autoimmune disorder.

The couple have two children, Dimitri and Wyatt.

“Two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, which knocked my eyesight, my hearing, my balance off,” he told Bear in the clip that was shared by Access. Hollywood.

“It took me a year to rebuild everything,” he added of his terrible health ordeal.

Ashton continued: “You don’t really appreciate it until you’re gone, until you’re gone, I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to see it again. I don’t know if I’ll be able to hear again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to walk again. I’m lucky to be alive.”

