Astrology explains the singer’s changes







Get to know the star Justin Bieber better. Photo: Shutterstock / João Bidu

Justin Bieber became a teen pop sensation with hit songs like “Baby” and “One Time,” quickly conquering the world with his popularity and sense of style. Not only did he gain fans for his singing skills, but also for his iconic hairstyle at the time. “Bieber Fever” ran wild among young music fans, and many of them followed Justin into adulthood. And, now that the singer is no longer a teen idol, he’s still topping the charts with songs like “STAY”, “Ghost” and “Peaches”.

Of course, Justin Bieber’s personal life has been as interesting as his music career. From a very early age, the singer’s love life is constantly observed. He dated singer Selena Gomez for years before they finally broke up, but the subject is still on the public’s lips today. Justin later began dating model Hailey Baldwin, where they married in September 2018.

Furthermore, Justin also had some public scandals including legal issues. In 2019, the singer opened up about his regrets, saying it took him years to recover from all his terrible decisions, mend broken relationships and change his relationship habits.

Because of Justin Bieber’s huge fame over the years, many of his fans still want to know everything about his life, including what Astrology has to say.

Justin Bieber is a Pisces

The Canadian star was born on March 1, 1994, which makes his zodiac sign Pisces. It has many features that make it creative. Pisces Men in particular are very idealistic and imaginative, which seems to suit Justin well, as he is an artist who enjoys composing his own music. The water sign is also known for their positive attitudes and for being a great professional. However, Pisces can also be lazy at times and don’t like to take orders. Routine is not something that pleases them and, therefore, they are often disorganized.

Furthermore, Justin’s sun sign also makes him sensitive and lovingly affectionate. He connects with people very fast, so it’s important that he checks who he’s dating in his life, as he almost always gets emotionally involved in a very extreme and deep way. Once he is attached to someone, he gives himself completely. Many fans would likely agree, as Justin Bieber has shown a strong devotion to ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and his wife Hailey Baldwin over the years.

Justin’s Birth Chart Reveals He’s Highly Emotional

In addition to being a Pisces sign, Justin Bieber also has the Moon in Libra. A person’s moon sign represents how they express their emotions and what their spiritual needs are. Those born with this aspect enjoy balance in their lives. They are good at looking at all aspects of a situation and considering all arguments. In addition, they are good friends and excellent partners. Justin’s moon sign shows that the singer is emotionally involved with the people around him and is always concerned about helping others.

Meanwhile, Justin’s rising sign is Scorpio. This placement is a representation of a person’s social personality and the way they show themselves to others. People with Scorpio rising can be dark and at the same time very charismatic. Justin’s rising sign is what keeps the singer always trendy and thriving in his career. He constantly transforms, acquiring different energies, personalities, lookshairstyles, clothes etc.

Justin Bieber and his Saturn Return

Known as the “teacher of the zodiac”, Saturn represents discipline and maturity. The term “Saturn Return” refers to the moment when this planet returns to the exact place it was in when the person was born, bringing with it typically Saturnian lessons.

This transit occurs, on average, from 27 to 29 years – the time it takes for Saturn to pass through all 12 signs. Consequently, this “turbulent period” falls between the ages of 27 to 29 years, 56 to 60 years and 84 to 90 years. This movement has the power to transform people, because of all the ups and downs they’ve been through. During this period, people are forced to make decisions that will change their lives forever. It is during the Saturn Return that they decide if the path they are on is the one they want to follow.

Justin Bieber turned 28 in 2022, which indicates that he may be living his Saturn Return, and that would also explain all the changes he is going through and the reason why he goes through this turbulent and very intense phase.