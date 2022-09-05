Athletico embarks with fans’ party and news to face Palmeiras for Libertadores | athletico-pr

Athletico had the support of its fan before embarking for the decisive game against palm trees, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, in São Paulo. The duel is valid for the return clash of the Libertadores semifinal.
The cast arrived at Afonso Pena airport, in São José dos Pinhais, in the early afternoon and was welcomed by about 100 people. The crowd gave shouts of encouragement and showed confidence in the classification. In the first leg, Hurricane won 1-0 and played for a draw to advance to the decision.
Athletico fans welcome delegation on boarding for the game against Palmeiras — Photo: André Ribas/ge
Athletico brought news to the delegation. Christian midfielder and midfielder Marlos, who are in a transition phase, traveled together to São Paulo.
The pair, however, will not be available to play. Christian has not played since July 2 after undergoing knee surgery, and Marlos last played on May 26 and is recovering from a calf injury.
The club’s idea is to take everyone who participated in the campaign to support and celebrate an eventual passage to the final of the competition.
- See news from Athletico on Twitter
- Follow GE/PR on Facebook
For the game, Atheltico has the casualties of midfielder Hugo Moura and coach Luiz Felipe Scolari suspended. Assistant Paulo Turra leads the team, while Erick enters the starting lineup.
Likely Hurricane: Bento; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Erick, Fernandinho and Alex Santana; Vitinho, Canobbio and Vitor Roque
Hurricane and Verdão will face each other again on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Allianz Parque. The red-black team plays for a tie to advance the decision. The classified takes on Flamengo or Velez Sarsfield in the finalscheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.
Marlos, who is recovering from a calf injury, travels with Athletico — Photo: André Ribas/ge