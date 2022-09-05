Atlético fans revolt with Cuca’s attitude after victory

Credit: Disclosure / Atletico

Away from home, Atlético beat the namesake of Goiania by 2 to 0, in a game held on Sunday, in Goiânia, for the Brasileirão. With goals from Keno and Hulk, Galo conquers three very important points that make the team again dream of a spot in the G4.

At the moment, Atlético remains in seventh position, but with 39 points. The distance to Internacional, who is in fourth place, is only four.

“Difficult game, with Atlético-GO needing to leave the Z-4. Very dry weather, different from what we are used to, we were happy and we came out with the victory, now we have to focus so that we can leave with the victory next Wednesday, alongside our fans”, said Hulk.

Despite the victory, Atlético fans were in trouble with Cuca. Many did not understand the coach’s option to leave striker Pavón on the bench. Despite the last negative results, the Argentine showed some evolution with the white shirt. The choice for Ademir, in the second half, generated an even greater revolt.

Cuca highlights importance of victory

At the press conference, Cuca approved the team’s performance and explained the tactical change promoted. In front of the Dragon, the coach bet on a scheme with three defenders, a strategy that is not very common.

“When you have a way of playing, opponents study you, understand how to score. It is up to us to look for alternatives. Today was an alternative. We tactically changed the team. Of course, you won’t have a full understanding during the game. There will be times when you won’t have this set, but in most of the game there was”, he explained.

“Sasha did very well, Jemerson did very well. Réver did not make a third defender, but he was a midfielder. We tried to make, in some moments, a second attacker with the Hulk, now open. There were many variations used throughout the game, and they did well overall. Served the week to work. Every game is a story.”

For the next round, Cuca may have a big problem. Hulk felt a sting in his calf and was replaced. The player will undergo examinations on his return to Belo Horizonte.

“It’s been a while since I felt anything. Already in prayer, asking God for it to be nothing. So that I can be able to help my team on Wednesday. I felt a hook there, I hope it’s nothing so I can help my team Wednesday,” said Hulk.

Atlético’s schedule

Galo returns to the field on Wednesday, in the opening of the 26th round, against Bragantino, in Belo Horizonte.