Atlético-MG performances: Keno and Hulk decide and lead Galo to react in the Brazilian | athletic-mg

keno The left side was the most active of the team, especially in the first half. The attacker presented himself for the dispute, but was unable to finalize many bids. He had an excellent chance, after Hulk’s move, but he messed up. Still, he didn’t hide from the game. If the Atlético-MG team didn’t help, Keno resorted to individuality to solve. He made all the play on the left side, invaded the area and hit the corner to swing the nets, a goal that gave the team peace of mind in the duel in Goiânia. In the final stage, he gave way to Ademir. Grade: 7.5

Best moments: Atlético-GO 0 x 2 Atlético-MG for the 25th round of the Brasileirão 2022

Hulk

More open on the right, he didn’t find solutions to escape the tight marking in most of the opportunities. In the first half, he made poor decisions, often choosing to force individual play rather than a simple pass to restart the play. But he showed that he can decide. He left Keno in a position to open the scoring, but the striker didn’t take advantage. In the final stage, he confirmed the goal scorer’s nose, positioning himself in front of the goal and pushing Sasha’s cross into the nets. He came out in the final stage, for Nacho’s entry. Note: 7

1 of 3 Atletico-GO x Atletico-MG; Keno and Hulk — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG Atletico-GO x Atletico-MG; Keno and Hulk — Photo: Pedro Souza/ Atlético-MG

To review

One of the novelties of Cuca, selected as the first steering wheel in the place of Allan, suspended. The defender, who had already played this role at the beginning of his career, did not do so well in the first stage. But after Galo’s goal, he improved. He managed to help protect the defense, in the face of the opponent’s demand, which was not so forceful. He helped with experience and good positioning. He doesn’t have the dynamics to accelerate the ball out, but he did the job in protection. Note: 7

