Atlético-MG x Bragantino: Hulk becomes embezzlement after exam points out injury to left calf | athletic-mg

Atlético-MG lost its main player for the next round of the Brazilian Championship. the attacker hulk had a “small muscle injury” found in the left calf, suffered during the victory against Atlético-GO, Sunday. Except for a recovery in record time, he will be absent from Cuca against Bragantino, this Wednesday, at home.

The number 7 shirt was reassessed this Monday by Atlético’s medical department, which also treats other injured players – Otávio, Igor Rabello and Pedrinho. The day was for the presentation of the cast to start planning for Bragantino.

Without Hulk, Cuca has some alternatives to climb the Rooster. Alan Kardec trained with the ball (recovered from hip pain); Eduardo Sasha can act centrally, as well as Vargas.

1 of 3 Hulk scored Atlético’s second goal against Atlético-MG, but felt his calf — Photo: Isabela Azine/AGIF Hulk scored Atlético’s second goal against Atlético-MG, but felt his calf — Photo: Isabela Azine/AGIF

After the game in Goiânia, Hulk even talked about his leg problem. He said he had felt a contracture, and hoped it was nothing more serious. At the press conference, Cuca himself admitted that there was something to evaluate, and joked: “There is full of muscle (laughs)”.

Hulk had nine consecutive games for Atlético. His last break had been in the draw with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, when he was rested in coach Antonio Mohamed’s last game. The top scorer was not even present at this Monday’s training session, in Cidade do Galo.

Against Atlético-GO, Cuca formed Atlético’s attack with Sasha and Hulk more centralized, Keno opened on the left, and Zaracho on the right, with Réver selected as the first midfielder. The coach changed the formations in the second half. The top scorer scored the second goal and sealed the victory, in a move by Sasha, Keno and Arana.

He ended up requesting a substitution in the 24th minute of the second half. He fell to the lawn and was taken off the playing field via stretcher cart. He gave way to Nacho Fernández, and Sasha was moved to attack command. Afterwards, the player was also sacked, and Vargas played the role of center forward until the end of the match.

Atletico likely to face Bragantino: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Nacho); Ademir, Eduardo Sasha (Alan Kardec) and Keno

