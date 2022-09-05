‘Avatar’ returns to theaters, gets new trailer for re-release

The film by director James Cameron, the same as Titanic, returns to theaters in preparation for the release of the sequel, which opens in December this year.

On September 22nd, the movie Avatar returns to theaters in preparation for the release of the sequel, which opens in December this year. And for that, it won a new poster and a new trailer – see the video below.

the epic adventure of James Cameron, released in 2009, winner of the Oscars for Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects and Best Art Direction, returns to the big screen in 4K HDR. When released, the film surprised by the technical quality of the special effects.

Avatar stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. The film was produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. The love story between ex-Marine Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Na’vi Neytiti (Zoe Saldaña) took thousands of people to the movies and, in Brazil, raised US$ 58.21 million.

The story takes place on an alien world called pandora, where the Na’vi live, beings highly evolved, but that seem to be primitive. The Na’vi have a very symbiotic relationship with nature. Meanwhile an army from Earth plans to invade the planet. As the environment is toxic to humans, they are created avatars, mind-controlled artificial bodies that allow soldiers to move freely on the planet. the passion of Jake Sully and Neytiri takes the ex-marine to fight for the survival of Pandora and defend the alien beings.