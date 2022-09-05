Back at 15: Maisa and Camila Queiroz tell the news of the 2nd season

The 2nd season of back to 15 is already full of news! In an exclusive video, Maisa Silva and Camila Queirozwho play Anita in the production, revealed that the character will continue to face some confusion in the coming episodes as Joel will also be invading the timeline and messing things up even more.

Not to mention that the protagonist of the series Netflix You will need to make a heart-related decision. After all, is she going to stay with Henrique, Joel or Fabrício? It’s time to pick your favourite, huh!

Check out the synopsis released by Netflix:

“Anita returns to her 15 years of age to try to fix her sister Luiza’s life. However, Joel hacked into her Floguinho account and also became a time traveler. After a disastrous day in which he interferes in everyone’s lives, Anita returns to 2021 only to find that her perfect life in Paris with Henrique no longer exists. Everything is different. And now? Anita and Joel must join forces to put everything together and fix the future, but she will learn the hard way that she can’t control it – and that she needs to embrace chance. In the midst of all this, she will still have to decide who she wants to be with: the romantic Henrique, the partner Joel or… the unlikely and irresistible Fabrício.“

Maisa and Camila return alongside some well-known names, such as Caio Cabral, Pedro Vinicius, klara brown, Antonio Carrara, Gabriel Wiedemann, João Guilherme, Amanda Azevedo, Lucca Picon, Fernanda Bressan, Pedro Ottoni, Breno Ferreira, Alice Marcone, Yana Sardenberg, Gabriel Stauffer, Bruno Montaleone, Mariana Rios, Rafael Coimbra, Fabricio Licursi, Felipe Camargo, Luciana Braga and Kiko Vianello.

But we will also have news in the series, see? Dora Freind, Maria Laura Nogueira, Livia La Gatto, Joe Rodrigues, Lipe Volpatto, João Assunção, Isaac Medeiros, Lucas Delut and Julia Alves are part of the cast of the 2nd season of the production.

So, what are your theories for the next episodes of Back to 15?