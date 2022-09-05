Bandits chase and beat SUV to steal BRL 100,000 in the US

Thieves chased and crashed the car they were driving into an SUV and stole more than R$100,000 from the driver, who was disoriented on impact. The robbery took place on New York’s Upper East Side on Saturday, according to police.

According to the American newspaper The New York Post, in a dramatic scene that appeared to be taken from the movie “Fast and the Furious”, a black Mercedes crashed into a silver Toyota Rav4, squealing tires as shocked pedestrians jumped for cover, as shown in a video that spread on social media.

The 55-year-old man driving the Toyota was heading north on Second Avenue near 91st Street at around 4:40 pm when the Mercedes intentionally hit him.

The video circulating on social media shows the Mercedes accelerating to catch up with the Toyota and hit it on the side, causing the SUV to spin at the intersection.

The Mercedes then crashes into the SUV again, forcing the vehicle up the driveway, as the video shows. O Rav4 then tries to flee in a northerly direction, causing pedestrians to jump out of the way.

The Mercedes hits the car again on the passenger side, turning it 180 degrees once more and forcing it to a stop. A gunman in a gray sweatshirt and black pants is seen jumping out of the Mercedes and crashing into the passenger side window of the SUV.

“He’s got a gun! He’s got a gun,” a pedestrian can be heard shouting in the video. The man then appears to run to the driver’s side of the Toyota before to jump back to the Mercedes with a bag and run away.

The suspects left the scene with more than R$103,000 in cash, according to police sources. No injuries were reported. They’ve been on the run since Saturday night.