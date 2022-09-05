Barcelona-EQU president admits Martínez departure and Santos is in the fight

The president of Barcelona de Guayaquil (Ecuador), Alfaro Moreno, revealed that Argentine striker Emmanuel Martínez has the possibility of leaving the club and that one of the proposals is from Santos, in an interview with Ecuadorian television. The manager reinforced that coach Fabián Bustos wants the player.







– Honestly, I believe I have a good chance of going. At one point we talked to him, he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity when it was time to finish the stage, the sporting goals, thank God, at least an important stage was accomplished. There are some possibilities, Fabian wants him, I spoke to Fábian. Apparently they’re about to make us an offer from Santos. But, there are a couple of Argentine teams that we talked to, a couple of Mexican teams. So, if Emmanuel wants to accept any proposal that comes, we have to collaborate, but first we need the financial part and then I have already made it clear that it is an opportunity that can improve the economic side and football growth – said Moreno to TV GOL.

Fabián Bustos even praised the striker in an interview with the Ecuadorian website Ecuagol last Friday (17).

– The reality is that three months ago, when we arrived, the window was open and the possibility existed. An offer was made, no agreement was reached between the institutions. As Beto Alfaro Moreno said, Barcelona’s priority was to win the stage, they didn’t want any player to have the chance to weaken the team. The relationship was left open. Here the window opens on July 18, today there is still no definition on our side of the management, they are the ones who manage it – explained Bustos.

Emmanuel Martínez was the target of Santos at the beginning of the season, but the Ecuadorian club denied the proposal for the striker. At the time, Peixe offered US$1.250 million (about R$5 million) for 50% of the Argentine’s economic rights.

– We have not yet discussed with the sporting director which part we will reinforce. We certainly won’t wait until July 18th, certainly a week before we see where the adjustment needs to be made. Emmanuel is an extraordinary player who played for Barcelona, ​​he did very well with me and he is grateful, at the moment I don’t decide. Being such a big club the president handles seven more people and the executive area. Emmanuel is a player I always liked, I took him to Barcelona to give them an idea – revealed the coach.

The name of the Argentine striker has returned to the agenda at Santos in recent days. When asked about a new offer for Emmanuel Martínez to come to Brazil, the coach said he did not know if there was a new contact.

– I don’t take care of that part, I don’t know if they communicated again, they didn’t talk to me about it – he said.

Edu Dracena, Santos football executive, admitted Peixe’s interest in the player, but denied a negotiation in an interview with the program Baixada Esporte, on TV Santa Cecília, last Thursday.

– We went back at the beginning of the year, but today there’s nothing. We’re not hiring. It may come, we understand that it can help us, but we are attentive. If it fits what Santos thinks, he can come and help us. I’ll be very honest: today we are not negotiating with him – revealed the executive.