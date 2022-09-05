‘Batgirl’ director learned of the film’s cancellation while celebrating his wedding

Before being unexpectedly cancelled, ‘Batgirl’ promised to be another step towards success in the career of directors Adil El Arbi and Billal Fallah.

The filmmakers had already collaborated on ‘Bad Boys Forever‘ and in the series of ‘Ms. Marvel‘, which received a lot of praise from the public.

As a result, the cancellation of ‘Batgirl’ it was a tremendous shock… Mainly for El Arbiwho was celebrating his wedding when he heard the news.

The ceremony took place four days ago, but the deadline disclosed that he was with his wife in Morocco, along with fallahwhen they were alerted.

This leaves the director duo with no confirmed future work, as they have been replaced by Mark Molloy in the direction of ‘Heavy Duty Cop 4‘.

Now we can only hope that the filmmakers return to work with the marvel studios in new seasons ‘Mrs. Marvel‘ or any other project.

Remembering that the Warner Bros. spent $90 million with the production of ‘batgirl‘ but there may be a financial motive behind the decision.

THE Variety learned from several cited sources that Warner Bros. Shelve Discovery’batgirl‘ – as well as an animated sequel to ‘Scooby!‘– will allow the studio reduce taxes on both movies. This would hypothetically allow the studio to recoup the costs of both projects as long as don’t monetize any of the movieseither releasing it on HBO Max or selling it to another studio.

Given recent reports on the company’s business decisions Warner Bros. Discoverywith the company reportedly looking to cut $3 billion from your budgetthat would explain the unprecedented cancellations.

The studio has already cut scripted programming on cable networks TNT and TBS in the US, going so far as to cancel series hours before the season premiere.

Still, the decision to cancel two high-profile movies in the process — including a long-awaited adaptation of the DC universe — is still SHOCKING.

In addition to grace and Michael Keaton (Batman), the cast would still have JK Simmons (James Gordon), Brendan Fraser (Firefly), Jacob Scipio (Anthony Bressi), Ivory Aquino (Alysia Yeoh), Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson and Ethan Kai.

Christina Hodson sign the script.

