Behind the scenes, Russia sees deep and long-lasting economic damage – Money Times

THE Russia may face a longer and deeper recession as the impact of US sanctions USA and gives Europe spread and harm sectors on which the country has depended for years to boost its economyaccording to an internal report prepared for the government.

The document, the result of months of work by officials and experts trying to assess the true impact of Russia’s economic isolation after the invasion of ukraine of the president Vladimir Putinpaints a much more pessimistic picture than the public pronouncements.

Bloomberg saw a copy of the report, prepared for a closed-door meeting of senior officials on Aug. 30. People familiar with the deliberations have confirmed their authenticity.

Two of the report’s three scenarios show a worsening contraction in the coming year, and estimate that the economy will not return to pre-war levels until the end of the decade or later.

The “inertial” scenario sees the economy bottoming out next year, 8.3% below the 2021 level, while the “stress” scenario estimates the decline to extend through 2024, to 11.9% below the 2021 level. last year’s level.

All scenarios expect that sanctions pressure will intensify, with more countries likely to adhere to them. Europe’s sharp departure from Russian oil and gas could also affect the Kremlin’s ability to supply its own market, according to the report.

In addition to the restrictions, which cover about a quarter of imports and exports, the report details how Russia now faces a “lockdown” that has “affected virtually all forms of transport”, further isolating the country’s economy. Technological and financial constraints add to the pressure.

The report estimates that as many as 200,000 IT experts could leave the country by 2025, the first official prediction of the growing brain drain.

Publicly, officials say the impact of the sanctions has been less than feared, with the contraction possibly less than 3% this year and even less in 2023. Outside economists have also adjusted their outlook for this year, pulling back on initial forecasts of a recession. deep as the economy held up better than expected.

The document calls for a series of measures to support the economy and alleviate the impact of restrictions, in order for the economy to recover to pre-war levels in 2024 and grow steadily thereafter. But they include many of the same attempts to spur investment that the government touted over the past decade, when growth stalled even before sanctions.

The government press service referred a query about the report to the economy ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

