Biography of Viola Davis exposes racism in the United States – 09/05/2022 – Illustrated

Perhaps Viola Davis embodies the epitome of black woman resilience. The American actress is one of those people that we recognize as a great warrior of fiber. Inspiring, combative in the acceptance speeches of the grand prizes, perfect in her performances, beautiful, always confident and sagacious, she conquered everything and everyone.

She who was born below the poverty line on a plantation — a monoculture agricultural system reminiscent of the former slave-holding regions of the United States — in the south of the country, a region that fought for the maintenance of slavery in the Civil War and was the scene of the fiercest racist attacks, both in the segregationist past and in the integrated present.

He suffered from lack of clothes, food or hot water for a shower before school during the winter. And yet, she arrived at the Eden promised to everyone who doesn’t look like her.

It was to be expected then that his autobiography, “In Search of Me” (BestSeller, 2022), would be a narrative of overcoming. But overcoming is linear. And what these pages offer are multifaceted stories, to be shaped by reading itself: anyone looking for a Viola that won the world, but lost its essence and needed to face the past to make sense of the future, will find it.

But perhaps the most interesting reading is in the cracks in this path, through which one can glimpse a story that, deep down, is not individual; it concerns all of us, because it raises the question of inequality.

What stands out in that look is not merit, but the suffocating sensation of seeing such an obvious talent subjected to such oppression, humiliation, subjugation. It’s impossible not to think about how many Violas must have been left along the way, while less competent people –but of the right color– get where she is without even breaking a sweat.

Viola gradually exposes the still pulsing veins of this systemic racism in what is known as the “biggest democracy in the world”. And it’s hard to read. Parade through the pages the systematic construction of self-hatred, the misery at the heart of capitalism, domestic violence, the dilemma of forgiving an aggressive father, sexual abuse in exchange for money, the difficult search for love, the insecurities in the construction of a career , redemption through therapy, through faith… In short, the various layers of dehumanization that constitute and at the same time haunt the now acclaimed Viola Davis.

There is no romanticization of pain. Pain is the exorbitant price she had to pay to get as far as a woman with her story and skin had ever gone in theater and film. It also made her a burned-out person, unable to savor her own success.

As a feeling of inadequacy gained strength behind the scenes, what the public saw was yet another layer of violence, disguised as congratulation; an extra refinement of cruelty in the proclamation of (maintenance of) the status quo: “We are inclusive, yes, look at our Viola! Just have your talent and courage and you will get through all this and find your pot of gold.”

On the lines or between the lines, “Em Busca de Mim” is a profound and well-written manifesto for the rescue of the humanity of the adult black woman who, at the same time, redeems the little eight-year-old girl, sneaking through the school’s back gate to escape from everyday aggression from classmates.

And in this retroactive search, from top to bottom, Viola Davis ends up making a declaration of love to our humblest origins, to communities, families and historic struggles for rights – still ineffective and very volatile.

It is a text capable of honestly questioning the possibilities of ascending in a world of segregation (open or veiled), without leaving the soul along the way. And what concludes this protagonist full of cracks, as deep as those in the house of her childhood, is that the path to the podium was painful, distressing and lonely.