Bitcoin remains below $20,000 on US holiday; Ethereum rises before next upgrade step

Bitcoin (BTC) remained below $20,000 throughout the weekend, trading around $1,970 on Monday morning (5), which is a Labor Day holiday in the United States and should reduce the trading volume.

The cryptocurrency held support at roughly this level for a week, with investors eyeing employment data that could give them some hint about the Federal Reserve’s upcoming interest rate intentions, which meets later this month.

“We continue to see Bitcoin struggling to maintain the $20,000 support,” Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk.

He assesses that Bitcoin’s current price range is “good to start accumulating”, although he advised investors to “be on the lookout for further dips”, which could occur around September 13, when the Price Index will be released. Consumer Report (CPI) for August in the US.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Ethereum (ETH) has also been largely flat for the past few days with the holiday today, trading just below $1,600, up about 1% from Friday’s value.

Investors are on the lookout for the network’s Bellatrix upgrade, scheduled for this Tuesday. This improvement to the Beacon Chain will be responsible for putting the rest of the Merge process in motion. The merger will change Ether from a proof-of-work consensus to a more energy-efficient proof-of-stake protocol.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,776.39 -0.07% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,565.45 +0.73% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 275.14 -1.05% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4866 -1.27% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3249 -1.40%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Ravencoin (RVN) US$ 0.0322 +8.60% Chainlink (LINK) $7.17 +3.99% Polkadot (DOT) $7.52 +3.91% The Sandbox (SAND) US$ 0.94736 +1.80% Internet Computer (ICP) $6.51 +1.68%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:



CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Helium (HNT) $3.97 -5.68% Shiba Inu (SHIB) US$ 0.00001235 -5.56% Chile (CHZ) US$ 0.2062 -3.90% Filecoin (FIL) US$ 6.02 -3.79% Flow $1.88 -3.42%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 18.93 -0.89% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 25.21 +1.04% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 24.37 +1.45% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 22.23 +3.39% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 19.17 +1.32% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 6.48 -1.21% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 5.86 +0.51% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.15 +5.05% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.53 +1.09% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 28.32 -3.80%

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Sign up and discover how to surf the Metaverse Boom and turn this technological evolution into excellent investment opportunities

Related