Blake Lively is obsessed with these cakes. Which, unfortunately, are not to be eaten.

“My new obsession”. Actress Blake Lively took on her new addiction in an Instagram story, perhaps in Serena mode from “Gossip Girl”, at a time when glamor was a bridge based on the life of the blonde New Yorker.

In this case, they are the fake cakes of Amy, 23 years old, the person responsible for the Friends of Monami page, launched in November 2021.

Despite having a degree in mathematics, the Nigerian living in Massachusetts, in the United States, has always loved cakes. In addition, she is passionate about vintage style and also cake design and has put it all together in an appetizing and ungrateful project — because the creations leave us hungry and without any chance of profit.

Inspired by Norman Wilton and Joseph Lambeth, Amy creates things like a round cake “get your shit together” (about 120.80 euros), a box of tissues (145.96 euros), mirrors (from 50 euros) and—perhaps the most surprising creations—cake-shaped suitcases. Or suitcase-shaped cakes? We’re confused, but you get the idea.

There are several models of bags, some with ruffles and others without, but always with a handle to use elegantly and swing the cake that doesn’t break when walking down the street.

Unfortunately, all the pieces are sold out, but if you can’t wait for an original bag, Amy can send it to you, as well as other items. The brand reaches some European countries, the United States, Canada and Australia.

Above all, Amy has one goal: “Create cake objects that last forever.”