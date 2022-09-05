Boric signals ministerial reform in Chile after plebiscite defeat

The country’s president spoke of “urgent challenges” that need to be tackled quickly by government teams

Gabriel Boric, President of Chile, was sworn in in March 2022



After the defeat of the proposal for a new Constitution in plebiscitethe president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, signaled this Sunday, 4 that he will carry out a ministerial reform in the coming days. “Facing these important and urgent challenges will require quick adjustments in our government teams,” Boric said in a speech broadcast on national television shortly after the announcement of the popular consultation result. The possibility of a change in government had been under discussion for a few weeks, while polls already indicated that the “rejection” of the Magna Carta proposal would win the plebiscite. Sworn in in March of this year, the Boric government began to stumble in the early days. Boric himself said during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, a month after taking office, that the government had “taken off with turmoil”.

