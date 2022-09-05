Brazilian enchants with beautiful cosplay of Wonder Woman

Brazilian cosplayer Maria Confort created a simply epic look of Wonder Woman. This is one of the most prominent DC characters of recent times. Keep reading to check out the cosplay and be enchanted.

IMAGE: REPRODUCTION DC / TRECOBOX

Wonder Woman

The character’s first appearance took place in “Golden Age: All Star Comics #8”, in December 1941. Over time, the character gained her space in DC movies.

5 great animes for those who are entering this world!

About the creation of the character, it happened in a very different way from the other characters in the Justice League. In fact, Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston, a writing psychologist, while the other characters were created by cartoonists. The character’s creation was based on William’s wife.

Publisher Sheldon Mayer convinced DC Comics to change the character’s name to Wonder Woman after they considered calling her the Supreme, the Superwoman.

Currently, the character is played in theaters by Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress and model who needs no introduction. Considering that she is one of the best known names in the world of cinemas.

IMAGE: REPRODUCTION DC / TRECOBOX

Check out this wonderful cosplay created by a Brazilian cosplayer

Maria Confort has more than 23k followers on her Instagram account. The Brazilian digital content creator decided to create her version of Wonder Woman and the result was charming. In her Instagram bio, she states that she is “a fan of all things horror and fantasy.” With that, her dedication to creating cosplays is something completely wonderful.

The end result obtained by Maria is one of the most impressive things you will see today! Check it out below:

Did you like the news?

HBO didn’t explain this important detail of House of the Dragon to you

So, follow us on our social networks like twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So you can follow all the news about movies, series and more!