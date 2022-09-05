Brazilians are more liberal in relationships, study reveals







The perception of Brazilians about love life seems to be changing. At least, that’s what a study on fidelity versus liberal relationships promoted by a dating app specifically for extramarital encounters indicates.

According to the survey, about 10% of Brazilians have had an open or polyamorous relationship — although only 43% confirm knowing this type of relationship, while 67% recognize the meaning of “open relationship” —, and for 86% sex is more important than love (74%). However, for 99% of people, respect is still the main characteristic of a good relationship, followed by communication (95%) and trust (86%).





The application’s communication and marketing director in Spain and Latin America, Silvia Rubies, believes that these numbers are proof that “the concept of love is becoming bolder, and that it will continue to incorporate new forms of relationship, whether through polyamory, changing partners, infidelity or other more open forms of relationship”.

In addition, in the opinion of a large portion of respondents, about 99%, men have more sexual freedom than women.

Faithfulness in relationship

The survey also pointed out some data on monogamous relationships: six out of ten Brazilians, for example, would not end the relationship in the face of betrayal, and seven out of ten consider that it is possible to be faithful to a single person. On the other hand, eight out of ten said they had been unfaithful. Is that you? Do you think we are more liberal in relationships?