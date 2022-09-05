Brendan Fraser gets emotional about ‘The Whale’ in Venice

Brendan Fraser will have his well-deserved return to Hollywood with ‘The Whale’, Darren Aronofsky’s drama shown at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The film, starring Fraser and Sadie Sink, received a standing ovation for 6 minutes after its premiere in Italy. The actor was thrilled to see the public’s reaction.
So far, the production has few reviews, but most are positive. Much of this is due to Fraser’s performance. This scenario will most likely put him in the crosshairs of the Oscars.
Check out a video from the Venice Film Festival below:
🎞 Want to know the premieres of streaming and theaters? Click here and check out the new movies to watch!
‘The Whale’ marks another Venice debut for Darren Aronofsky, who has a history with the festival. His first premiere was with ‘Fountain of Life’ (2006), which was not so well received. The game changed in 2008 when he won the Golden Lion for ‘The Fighter’. Then came ‘Black Swan’, one of the big hits at the 2010 Venice Film Festival (and earned Mila Kunis a Breakthrough Actress award). In 2017 there was the premiere of ‘Mother!’, which was extremely commented, whether you like it or not. ‘The Whale’ is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the screenplay for Aronofsky’s feature. The film does not yet have a date to hit Brazilian cinemas.
Follow Filmelier on Facebook, twitterInstagram and TikTok.