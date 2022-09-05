Brendan Fraser gets emotional about ‘The Whale’ in Venice

Brendan Fraser will have his well-deserved return to Hollywood with ‘The Whale’, Darren Aronofsky’s drama shown at the Venice Film Festival over the weekend. The film, starring Fraser and Sadie Sink, received a standing ovation for 6 minutes after its premiere in Italy. The actor was thrilled to see the public’s reaction.

So far, the production has few reviews, but most are positive. Much of this is due to Fraser’s performance. This scenario will most likely put him in the crosshairs of the Oscars.

Check out a video from the Venice Film Festival below:

Brendan Fraser appears as a 200-pound man in Darren Aronofsky’s film (Credit: Disclosure/A24)

In ‘The Whale’, Fraser plays Charlie, a middle-aged man trying to reconnect with his 17-year-old daughter, played by Sadie Sink. They broke up when Charlie left his family to be with his lover, who dies a while later. Due to the pain and guilt, he starts to eat compulsively. To play the character the actor wore a prosthetic suit that added 20 to 130 kg on it, varying according to the scene. Fraser spent up to six hours in the makeup chair every day to fully transform into Charlie. “I’ve developed muscles I didn’t know I had,” Fraser told reporters at a Venice press conference about wearing the suit, which had handcrafted details for a realistic look. “I even had a feeling of vertigo at the end of the day when everything was taken away. It gave me appreciation for those whose bodies are similar. You need to be an incredibly strong person, mentally and physically, to inhabit that physicality.” Variety film critic Owen Gleiberman called Fraser “smarter, more subtle and more haunting than ever”, adding that he gives an “intensely vivid and moving performance”.

‘The Whale’ marks another Venice debut for Darren Aronofsky, who has a history with the festival. His first premiere was with ‘Fountain of Life’ (2006), which was not so well received. The game changed in 2008 when he won the Golden Lion for ‘The Fighter’. Then came ‘Black Swan’, one of the big hits at the 2010 Venice Film Festival (and earned Mila Kunis a Breakthrough Actress award). In 2017 there was the premiere of ‘Mother!’, which was extremely commented, whether you like it or not. ‘The Whale’ is based on the play of the same name by Samuel D. Hunter, who adapted the screenplay for Aronofsky’s feature. The film does not yet have a date to hit Brazilian cinemas.

