Burse regrets tie with ABC, evaluates performance and says players were outraged | victory

Vitória saw its situation get complicated in Serie C, this Sunday afternoon. At Barradão, the team drew 0-0 with ABC and saw the distance to Figueirense, second in the table, increase to two points.

After the match, coach João Burse evaluated the performance of his team and said that it was necessary to expose himself for the three points. The coach admitted that he was upset with the result and said that the athletes were “very indignant”.

– We exposed ourselves, because we knew these points were important. So we exposed ourselves a lot. In the first half, we started with formation putting Léo behind. It was to surprise the opponent. Then we go back to 4-3-3. But I think we competed a little in the 20 minutes into the first half. In the second half, we changed, we ended up with two strikers and two midfielders.

“It makes us upset, but not discouraged. The athletes were quite outraged ”– she added.

João Burse, Vitória coach, in the match against ABC, in Barradão — Photo: Pietro Carpi/ EC Vitória

Burse detailed the strategies used on the field tonight and recalled that, in the next meeting, ABC will have the crowd in their favor.

– We know that every game is a story. We had a story, sticking more to the sides and bringing Honório as a midfielder. In the first 15 to 20 minutes, we got the system working. Then we went back to 4-3-3, with Honório on the sidelines. In the end, we went to 4-2-4. We had two balls, unfortunately it didn’t happen. They’ll have the fans there, the atmosphere. We have to be smart to bring the three points,” he said.

Vitória closes the round with four points, in third place. The team returns to the field next Saturday, when it faces ABC in Frasqueirão. The ball rolls at 17:00 (Brasília time).

Rafinha

– At the beginning of the game Rafinha felt a heavier leg. But he dedicated himself, ran, fought like in all training. He is a great athlete who will continue to help us. The competition continues and it is entirely possible.

initial change

– Honorio played a great game. The idea was for Honório to open as a midfielder, so we could have one more man than the ABC team fits in individual marking. Having Honorio to float inside. It worked. It’s working to be more lethal.

Departure from Trellez

– We changed characteristics, this ball was passing in the area. Rodrigão had a ball. Tréllez is a player with more ball on his feet.

What to do to win in Christmas

– We really wanted to win here today, we had our chances. We analyze, assemble the strategy during the week. More than ever, give morale to these athletes. On our part, explore and make their spaces and difficulties.

charge to the cast

– We went through so many difficult times since my arrival here. This is one more moment. At first, fighting for relegation, then classification. Now for access. There is no lack of delivery, dedication, commitment. It’s going to be a tough game there and we’re only interested in winning.