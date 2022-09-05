Camilla de Lucas begins to be followed by Viola Davis and reacts: “What do you mean?”

Influencer and former BBB Camilla de Lucas began to be followed by Oscar-winning American actress Viola Davis

This Monday, the 5th, Camilla de Lucas was surprised to see that she was being followed by none other than Viola Davis on your Instagram.

On her Twitter, the influencer posted a print of the notification that she was being followed by the Oscar-winning actress for Best Supporting Actress in 2017. “IS WHAT??”, fired the ex-BBB.

In another publication, the BBB 21 participant commented on the surprise: “I’m still: HOW THEY IS VIOLA DAVIS following me on Instagram? Mercy, I won’t be able to get ready in stories anymore”.

And Camilla wasn’t the only Brazilian that Viola started following in the networks. The ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ star has also started following the duo’s profile. Simone and simariaand the actress Bruna Marquezine.

Social media interactions are no coincidence. Sony Pictures has confirmed that Viola will come to Brazil later this month to promote her new film “A Mulher Rei”.

Check out Camilla de Lucas’ reaction here!