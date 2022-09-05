Canada: 10 people killed and 15 injured in attacks – 04/09/2022 – World

Canadian police said on Sunday that they were looking for two suspects who allegedly killed 10 people and wounded at least 15 others in knife attacks in Saskatchewan province (center).

The attacks were recorded early in the morning. At around 8 am local time, police issued an alert for residents across the province to stay sheltered. Other cautionary notices were also issued in the afternoon in the neighboring provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta and Manitoba.

Authorities identified Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as suspects and stated that they would be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.

At a Sunday afternoon news conference in Regina, the provincial capital, Rhonda Blackmore, commander of Saskatchewan’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said officials did not know if they had switched vehicles.

“Their location and the direction in which they traveled are unknown,” Blackmore said. “It’s horrible what happened in our province today,” he added.

Blackmore also said that police are still in the early stages of the investigation and that they are trying to determine the relationship between the two suspects and whether they already had police records.



Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the attacks took place in different locations in Saskatchewan, including the James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon communities, and 13 crime scenes are being investigated.

Canadian police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects, while others were attacked randomly, according to Reuters.

It is possible that there are other victims, who may have moved on their own to hospitals.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan health department said in a statement that the province had asked for additional help to help respond to the situation.

“The attacks in Saskatchewan today are horrific and heartbreaking. I am thinking of those who have lost a loved one and those who have been injured,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.