‘Cause in September you should (start) to stop buying new clothes

It takes thousands of liters of water to produce a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, the amount a person drinks in 13 years. An impressive number, which takes on even greater dimensions if we consider how many pieces of clothing each of us has in our closet.

Clothes that we may not even wear anymore and that will end up in landfills along with the 13 million clothes that are thrown every week in the UK alone. These numbers are enough to understand how the fast fashion – also known as throwaway fashion – is unsustainable for the planet.

The “Second Hand September” campaign launched by global charity Oxfam, in collaboration with British actress Felicity Jones, aims to reduce the impact that the fast fashion has on the environment, and asks all of us not to buy new clothes for at least a month and to donate those that are no longer used.

In September, thanks to sales and the change of season, clothing purchases increase: there are those who are thinking of renewing their wardrobe in view of the cold season and those who take advantage of discounts to accumulate clothes for the next summer.

A campaign to combat the fast fashion model

Felicity Jones and Oxfam therefore urge consumers to avoid compulsive shopping, to ask what they really need, and to shop at thrift stores rather than large chains that offer cheap, low-quality clothing. In fact, fast fashion allows you to fill your wardrobe with trendy clothes at low prices, but it poses a threat to our planet.

The huge environmental impact of disposable fashion stems from the philosophy behind this type of market: offering cheap, low-quality clothes that follow the dictates of fashion, so that consumers are forced to buy in a short time. those purchased just a few months earlier because they are no longer current or overly worn.

In this way, the industry fast fashion continuously produces clothes that are not durable, wasting a multitude of resources and consumers are forced to continually renew their wardrobe, generating tons of waste. It is a never-ending vicious circle, which guarantees high profits for those working in the clothing sector and causes a huge waste of resources, in addition to the exploitation of thousands of workers.

The campaign “second hand september” invites us to reflect on the impact of our purchases and get out of this mechanism, opting for used clothes instead of new ones. opting for one of the many charities.

The hope is to convince as many people as possible to change their shopping habits, weigh their choices and opt for the second-hand market because of the environment and much more: resorting to second-hand stores also allows you to save money, as it is not rare to find unmissable bargains and to buy tailored suits of excellent quality, insensitive to the passage of time, at bargain prices. Bargain hunting can be a very fun and sustainable experience!

Source: Oxfam