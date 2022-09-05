CBLOL 2022: LOUD’s 3×0 was 6th in history in finals; remember | lol

Whoever went to Ibirapuera expecting an MD5 disputed between LOUD and paiN was disappointed: the tropinha scored 3×0 and secured the CBLOL 2022 title, silencing a gym that was mostly paiNzete. A sweep like this hasn’t happened since the 1st split of 2020, when KaBuM beat Flamengo in a match played online, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to these two occasions, over the course of twenty finals, CBLOL still had four other incidences of the fateful result. An honorable mention goes to vTi Ignis, who beat vTi Nox 2×0 in the first edition of CBLOL in 2012. At that time, however, the games were in MD3. Remember all 3×0:

INTZ 3×0 Keyd Stars – 1st split of 2015

INTZ's Exodia with the 2015 CBLoL 1st Split trophy — Photo: Disclosure / Riot Games

Exodia didn’t get its nickname for nothing: Yang, Revolta, tockers, micaO and jockster ran over Mylon’s Keyd Stars, takeshi in Florianópolis. The Brazilians advanced to dispute the IWC 2015 and sought the spot in the MSI, but were defeated by Beşiktaş, from Turkey.

paiN 3×0 INTZ – 2nd split of 2015

paiN celebrates CBLOL 2015 title — Photo: Riot Games

The 3×0 was also present in one of the most iconic finals in the history of CBLOL, at Allianz Parque in São Paulo. The historic cast of Mylon, SirT, Kami, brTT and Dioud ran over Exodia in a resounding 3×0, with Mylon’s backdoor to close the third game. From there, the Traditionals headed to the IWC and secured their spot at Worlds, making one of the campaigns that, to this day, is considered one of the best in history.

INTZ 3×0 Keyd Stars – 1st split of 2016

After runner-up in the 2nd Split of 2015, INTZ returns to the podium after beating Keyd Stars for the 1st Split of 2016 — Photo: Bruno Alvares & Pedro Pavanato/Riot Games Brasil

The year of Exodia’s double began with another 3×0 of the historic cast, and again about Keyd Stars: Robo, Turtle, takeshi, esA and Baiano were defeated at the Riot Games studio in São Paulo. However, INTZ again failed to qualify for the MSI at the IWC, dropping to Turkey’s SuperMassive.

RED Canids 3×0 Keyd Stars – 1st split of 2017

In Recife, RED Canids wins Vivo Keyd and wins its first title in CBLOL history in 2017 — Photo: Bruno Alvares & Pedro Pavanato/Riot Games Brasil

The first RED Canids title came in a resounding 3×0, the third suffered by takeshi’s Keyd. Robo, Nappon, YoDa, tockers, brTT, sacy and Dioud made up the cast that was also the first in Brazil to compete in an MSI, based in the country itself.

KaBuM 3×0 Flamengo – 1st split of 2020

KaBuM wins the first Split of CBLoL 2020 — Photo: Reproduction

Three years later, 3×0 appeared again in a CBLOL final: the split that started in the studio and had to migrate to online due to the Covid-19 pandemic gave KaBuM’s fourth and most recent title, which featured Parang, Wiz, tutsz, DudsTheBoy and Ceos in the cast. On the other side, Flamengo had WooFe, Ranger, Goku, Absolut and Jojo.

LOUD 3×0 paiN – 2nd split of 2022

LOUD lifting the champion trophy of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Riot Games