Cell phone shop owners arrested for power theft

THE Civil Police of Piauí, through the State Police Station of Captures (Decap)held this Monday morning (05), the arrest of two businessmen in the iPhone sales and technical assistance business (Apple)per power theft at both stores located in the Poty Premier Building, on Avenida Raul Lopes, in the east side of Teresina. they are about EMS C, 29 years old and VTC, 38 years old.

In an interview with meionorte.comdelegate Eduardo Aquino, from Decap, explained that the Civil Police were called by Equatorial Piauí about the diversion of energy at the businessman’s store VTC In view of this, a team went to the scene with the expert and found the theft. Furthermore, two other addresses linked to it had already been notified by the concessionaire. Cell phone store owners are arrested for power theft in Teresina (Photo: Reproduction / Civil Police)

“We were informed by the employee of the company (Equatorial) that in this place, known as Rei dos Iphone, of a power diversion, that there was a theft. Police officers went to the scene and together with the expert, it was found. In the face of this repeated conduct of his and as in the other times we were not triggered and in the face of the situation of the act, we gave a voice of arrest and led him (VTC) to the Central of Flagrantes. His wife just followed up,” said the delegate.

Subsequently, the The same team decided to inspect the neighboring stores, and another power diversion point was also found. When questioned, the businessman of the aforementioned store said he was unaware of the theft and that the point would be rented from VTC The police then also gave a voice of arrest to EMS and took him to the center.

“Given the information, the police decided to do it in the stores that are next to his and it was also found in another cell phone store. The local businessman claimed that the point belonged to the same owner as the Iphone King and that the point had been passed to him. He claimed not to know the facts. It is an inappropriate situation. Faced with the illicit act, he was also taken to the central and the two were presented to the police authority”, pointed out Eduardo Aquino.

In a note sent to meionorte.comEquatorial Piauí stated that it participated in the operation and highlighted that the meters in the stores were recording only a third of the energy consumed. “The concessionaire also explains that it acts permanently in the fight against energy theft, with inspection actions throughout Piauí in partnership with the State Public Security Department”, says the note.

