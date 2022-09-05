Ceni gets angry and makes bold change for the match between São Paulo and Atlético-GO for Sula

São Paulo has a big challenge next Thursday, 08. At home, in Morumbi, they receive Atlético-GO, for the return of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. In the first leg, Dragon won 3-1. Therefore, in this next game, the tricolor needs to reverse a two-goal disadvantage.

For this, the technician Rogério Ceni will make a change in the starting lineup. According to journalist André Hernan, the coach will select Felipe Alves as the first-choice goalkeeper.

According to Hernan, the reserve will take over the title after Jandrei fails in the first leg. So much so that in the confrontation against Cuiabá, this Sunday, 04, for the Brazilian Championship, Felipe Alves was the starter.

The objective, according to Hernan, is to preserve Jandrei. As he failed, he suffers the pressure of the crowd. Leaving him on the bench can ease the archer’s bad phase.

Felipe Alves in Sao Paulo

The big question is that Felipe Alves recently arrived at Morumbi. Hired from Fortaleza, the goalkeeper played only five games for Soberano.