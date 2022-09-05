Ceni talks about ‘anti-Deyverson’ strategy and values ​​reaction

Coach Rogério Ceni praised the reaction of the São Paulo squad to seek a 1-1 draw against Cuiabá, tonight (4), at Arena Pantanal, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Tricolor entered the field with a reserve team, conceded a goal in the first few minutes, had Welington sent off, but managed to equalize the score in the final stretch of the second half, with a goal from defender Luizão. Ceni valued the result on the eve of playing for a spot in the Copa Sudamericana final.

“We’ve been playing every Wednesday, Thursday, Sunday for more than 100 days. Today, the positive point is the reaction, in a hot place, difficult to play, 10 against 11, there were two opportunities to turn the game around. This point is more important what people think for Thursday’s game,” Ceni said at a press conference.

One of Cuiabá’s highlights in the game was striker Deyverson, ex-Palmeiras, who looted São Paulo athletes and was much hunted on the field. One of Welington’s yellow cards in the match was for a foul on him. Ceni commented on strategies to avoid the “catimba” of the experienced player.

“Our team is young, there are many boys, even those who come from outside. He is intelligent in that sense, a good player on the field, he has a very strong aerial ball. You have to try to provoke him, to get him out of the game.” I would do it if I was on the field. I would do it at 40, at 36, maybe at 23 I would argue and fight too, but I would try to do exactly what he tries to do. It’s normal, he takes the game his way. He’s a happy boy You have to try to destabilize the player to try to make them have one less before us”, concluded Ceni.

São Paulo’s next game is on Thursday, at 9:30 pm, against Atlético-GO, for the return of the Copa Sudamericana semifinal. In the first leg, in Goiânia, Dragão won by 3 to 1 and now they can even lose by the minimum advantage to reach the final. To advance in normal time, Tricolor needs to win by three goals difference. Vitória São Paulo by two goals difference takes the decision to penalties.