check out the most technological news from the Berlin fair

IFA 2022, one of the biggest technology fairs in the world, is being held in Berlin this week. The event traditionally brings together companies from different segments to present innovations that may come to our homes in the future.

tilt has separated below a list of some of the main highlights announced so far. IFA 2022 started on September 2nd and ends on Tuesday (6th). It is the first in-person edition since 2019 (because of the covid-19 pandemic).

1. TVs and monitors with curved screen

LG has launched a television capable of displaying images with a fully flat or curved screen. The idea is that the TV set Oled Flex LX3 is used to give more immersion to those who like games.

The model has 42 inches and 20 levels of curvature. The price of the novelty and the countries that will sell the TV were not disclosed by LG.

Lenovo at the event the curved monitor ThinkVision T34w-30, 34 inches (3440 x 1440 pixel resolution). The refresh rate is 60 Hz. This index refers to how fast the on-screen animation is displayed. The bigger, the better the experience and the more quality the scene will have.

“The curved aspect really adds to the display, allowing for a fuller view of the screen, but not so curved that it becomes overwhelming or claustrophobic,” said Alissa James of TechRadar.

ThinkVision T34w-30 curved monitor Image: Publicity/Lenovo

“And the size helps as it has great screen space without forcing you to strain your neck or lean back in uncomfortable positions.”

Samsung is also at IFA 2022 with its 34-inch Odyssey Oled G8 curved monitor. A differentiator is the screen’s 175 Hz refresh rate, faster than the model highlighted above.

In addition, the company claims that the device has higher brightness quality (400 nits) and high resolution on the screen (3,440 x 1,440). Prices have not yet been announced.

2. Notebook with folding screen

Still talking about Lenovo, the company announced the second generation of its ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 folding notebook.

It looks like Samsung’s foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold 4. When opened, it has a 16.6-inch continuous screen. You can fold it in half to use as a smaller tablet. If desired, one can attach a magnetic keyboard.

ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 Image: Publicity/Lenovo

“Unlike Galaxy Fold phones, there is no crease when the tablet is fully unfolded as the hinge is built into the tablet’s chassis but not directly connected to the display itself,” TechRadar said.

The Lenovo X1 Fold starts at $2,499 and is expected to launch in November this year in the United States, Wired said.

Asus is showing the first notebook with a folding OLED screen, called Zenbook 17 Fold, during the fair. The panel is 17.3 inches and is touch sensitive.

The device can be used as a laptop with options for a physical or virtual keyboard (like a tablet). When folded, the screen is divided into two 12.5-inch parts.

Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Image: Disclosure / Asus

3. Water bottle that charges the cell phone

The product is from the company Goui. The bottle has a capacity of 420 ml of liquid and, in addition to keeping the person hydrated, it serves as a wireless cell phone charger.

This is possible thanks to a 6,000 mAh battery. To use it, just unscrew the bottom of the bottle. It costs $35.

Goui water bottle Image: Reproduction / Goui

4. Table shaped air purifier

LG was highlighted by the Wired magazine website for its PuriCare Objet Collection Aero Furniture air purifier. It supports company app, wireless charging and ambient lighting.

The model has a worked design to serve as furniture/decoration, as it is shaped like a table. The promise is 360 degree air purification.

LG desktop air purifier Image: Playback/LG

There are no dates for the start of sales, but it will be available in colors: red, yellow and cream.

5. Projector and light at the same time

IFA 2022 has also highlighted the launch of different projectors. And the product of the company XGIMI draws attention as it is also a ceiling lamp and works as a sound box.

The projector reproduces images on a 100-inch screen. Its structure has a lamp and a speaker to complete the product. The price is US$ 1,170, according to an article on the Wired website.

Projector that also works to light the environment Image: Reproduction/XGIMI

Speaking of projectors, Epson (a well-known brand in the printer sector) is showing something more rooted during the fair: its new 3LCD projector.

It stands out for a laser light source that promises to improve the projection of images in 4K resolution, according to the manufacturer. The model, called the EH-LS800B, can transmit an 80-inch (203.2 cm) diagonal image even when it is close to the wall — more precisely, 2.3 cm away.

The maximum image size is 150 inches (381 cm), according to information from the TechRadar website.

According to the first impressions of the report, the use of the device is suitable for a living room, even if it is not possible to isolate all the natural lighting of the room. It costs £3,699 in the UK.

6. Robot to monitor home and play with pet

The Enabot Air ball-shaped robot serves to entertain the pet and help monitor the house. It has a built-in camera and can be remotely controlled. The device has motion detection and a laser, which can be used to encourage the pet to play with the technology.

7. Gaming glasses

TLC is showcasing its immersive NXTWEAR Wearable Display Glasses, targeting gamers and home office workers.

According to the company, the feeling when using it is to look at a 140-inch screen. Its weight is 75g.