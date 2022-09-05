Chester, England, is the most beautiful city in the world; see the top 20

What makes a place beautiful? For many people, these answers vary: it can be the energy of the place, the climate – if the sun is shining all year round –, paradisiacal landscapes or surprising architecture.

However, there is an objective measure used since the times of Ancient Greece and that, studied years later, has a direct relationship with everything we perceive as unanimity of beauty: the so-called golden ratio.

From buildings to movie stars’ faces, from animals to flowers… Everything can be measured and analyzed according to this standard, which has to do with the golden rectangle used as a reference by Phidias for the construction on the columns of the Parthenon, inaugurated in 438 BC in Athens.

The golden ratio, also named “Phi” in honor of the sculptor, can be mathematically described as 1:1.618 — for those who are not fans of numbers, this is dividing the base by its height, an account that also results in the same phi number (1.1618) if we divide the measurements of the phalanges of a person’s hand or, famously, the proportions of Mona Lisa’s face.

Therefore, in a “scientific” way, this is how the beautiful would be established — and this was exactly the proposal of a study commissioned by the Online Mortgage Advisor platform, which offers mortgage consultancy services for future and current homeowners.

Researchers scanned several images of the fronts of buildings in major cities around the world using Google Street View and analyzed what percentage of buildings by location fit the golden ratio to come up with a list of the most beautiful destinations around the world.

Discover the most beautiful city in the world

The city of Chester, indicated as the most beautiful by the platform, was built to serve as a Roman fort and has several sights that tell its story.

Scroll through the gallery below and see some of the best-known scenarios of this location in England:

Chester is located 307 km from London. - Chris Hepburn/Getty Images

The town of Chester is located 307 kilometers from London and has just over 118,000 inhabitants.

Chris Hepburn/Getty Images

Chester - Steve Wilson/Creative Commons

One of the attractions is the Grosvenor Bridge. Opened in 1832, it was, at the time, the longest single-span stone arch bridge in the world.

Steve Wilson/Creative Commons

The city is part of the county of Cheshire. - Getty Images

Another famous bridge is Old Dee Bridge. The oldest in the city, it was built in the Roman era and took on its current form in 1387.

Getty Images

Chester was created to be a Roman fort. - Dennis Barnes/Getty Images

And not only does the bridge have this historic past: the city of Chester was originally built as a Roman fort.

Dennis Barnes/Getty Images

Chester Castle was built by William the Conqueror, 1st King of England. - Brett Charlton/iStock

And it gained additions from other historical periods. Chester Castle, for example, was built by William the Conqueror, 1st Norman King of England.

Brett Charlton/iStock

The Eastgate Clock is the most photographed clock in England after Big Ben. - Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

The Eastgate Clock in the Old Town is the second most photographed clock in England. Second only to Big Ben in London.

Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Since 1541, Chester Cathedral has been the seat of the Bishop of Chester. - Getty Images

Since 1541, the city’s Cathedral has been the seat of the Bishopric of Chester.

Getty Images

The Grosvenor Museum is on England's National Heritage List. - iStock

The Grosvenor Museum is also worth a visit, it is also on England’s National Heritage List.

iStock

Chester Roman Gardens are adjacent to the city walls. - iStock

For a walk in the open air, the choice is the Chester Roman Gardens, a garden that is next to the city walls.

iStock

top 20 in beauty

The top five places are occupied by British, Italian and Northern Irish cities. In descending order, the five most beautiful cities in the world indicated by Online Mortgage Advisor are: Chester, Venice, London, Belfast and Rome.

Scroll through the gallery below and check out the full top 20:

Chester, England - Ceri Breeze/Getty Images

1st: Chester, England

Beauty score: 83.7% (from buildings with golden ratio).

Ceri Breeze/Getty Images

Gondoliers traditionally lead tourists on boat trips through Venice's canals - adisa/Getty Images/iStockphoto

2nd: Venice, Italy

Beauty Score: 83.3%

adisa/Getty Images/iStockphoto

London skyline panorama, the capital of England - Stewart Marsden/Getty Images/iStockphoto

3rd: London, England

Beauty Score: 83%

Stewart Marsden/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Belfast, Northern Ireland - benkrut/Getty Images/iStockphoto

4th: Belfast, Northern Ireland

Beauty Score: 82.9%

benkrut/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Piazza Navona in Rome, Italy - Nicola Forenza/Getty Images/iStockphoto

5th: Rome, Italy

Beauty Score: 82%

Nicola Forenza/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parc Güell in Barcelona, ​​Spain - MasterLu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

6th: Barcelona, ​​Spain

Beauty Score: 81.9%

MasterLu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Liverpool, England - trabantos/Getty Images/iStockphoto

7th: Liverpool, England

Beauty Score: 81%

trabantos/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham, England - littlew00dy/Getty Images/iStockphoto

8th: Durham, England

Beauty Score: 80.5%

littlew00dy/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bristol, England - Nicky Ebbage/Getty Images/iStockphoto

9th: Bristol, England

Beauty Score: 80%

Nicky Ebbage/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oxford, England - RyanKing999/Getty Images/iStockphoto

10th: Oxford, England

Beauty Score: 79.7%

RyanKing999/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Birmingham, England - KrisKuzniar/Getty Images/iStockphoto

11th: Birmingham, England

Beauty Score: 79.4%

KrisKuzniar/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Old Town of Edinburgh, Scotland - Alla Tsyganova /Getty Images

12th: Edinburgh, Scotland

Beauty Score: 78.9%

Alla Tsyganova /Getty Images

Cardiff, Wales - Leonid Andronov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

12th: Cardiff, Wales

Tied with Edinburgh. Beauty Score: 78.9%

Leonid Andronov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Prague, Czech Republic - DaLiu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

13th: Prague, Czech Republic

Beauty Score: 78.7%

DaLiu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exeter, England - Alexey_Fedoren/Getty Images/iStockphoto

14th: Exeter, England

Beauty Score: 78.5%

Alexey_Fedoren/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Bath, England - Alexey_Fedoren/Getty Images/iStockphoto

15th: Bath, England

Beauty Score: 78.2%

Alexey_Fedoren/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Canterbury, England - william87/Getty Images/iStockphoto

16th: Canterbury, England

Beauty Score: 77.8%

william87/Getty Images/iStockphoto

View of the Empire State Building and New York City skyline from Top of the Rock Observatory at Rockefeller Center - tapanuth/Getty Images

17th: New York, USA

Beauty Score: 77.7%

tapanuth/Getty Images

Worcester, England - Johnnieb/Getty Images/iStockphoto

18th: Worcester, England

Beauty Score: 77.6%

Johnnieb/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Athens, Greece - sborisov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

19th: Athens, Greece

Beauty Score: 77.5%

sborisov/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cambridge, England - Issaurinko/Getty Images

20th: Cambridge, England

Beauty Score: 76.1%

Issaurinko/Getty Images

