Chinese astronauts manage to grow rice in space

The Chinese crew aboard the Tiangong Space Station managed to grow rice seedlings in space. The innovative experiment could pave the way for food production during long-duration missions.

According to information from the state-owned China Daily newspaper, the taikonauts (as Chinese astronauts are called), this was the first time that it was possible to complete the entire life cycle of the plant – from seed to new seedlings – outside Earth.

Previous experiments had already been done, but the cycle had never been successfully completed.

Also according to China Daily, taikonauts will continue to monitor the development of the plants, which are already 30 centimeters tall, and are waiting for them to bloom outside the atmosphere.

As new seeds appear, they will bring them back to Earth for further study. The intention is to know how microgravity affects the flowering time of each plant.

Rice being grown in space Image: Playback / Weibo

In addition to the production of rice in space, the project developed also works with the idea of ​​a possible colonization of Mars — and the production of food there.

“If we want to explore Mars, taking food from Earth is not enough for the long journey and mission of astronauts in space. We have to find a sustainable food source for long-term space explorations,” said Zheng Huiqiong, a researcher in plant molecular sciences. of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

How rice was planted

The seeds were grown aboard the Wentian Space Laboratory, launched into orbit and attached to the station in July this year.

It houses eight different experimental loads, one of which hosts the rice seedlings, which Zheng says are “growing very well”.

“We want to investigate how microgravity can affect plant flowering time at the molecular level and whether it is possible to use the microgravity environment to control the related process,” added Zheng.

*With information from China Daily