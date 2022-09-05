Color and boldness. Make room in the closet, because Emily’s looks are back

Leave everything you are doing, thinking or taking. Go to the closet. Do you still have free space? If yes, you can breathe. If not, you will need it. The “Emily in Paris” series is back and the looks will leave us with a crazy desire to go shopping.

The third season began shooting in June and there’s a lot to look forward to from Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), with multiple nationalities. North American, for living in Chicago before grabbing a job opportunity abroad; a little French, given that the Savoir marketing company is located in Paris, which gives you such an opportunity; and Portuguese, because Emily always has two loves and is never sure which one she likes better.

The second season ended with an indecision — to go to London with fellow Frenchman Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), or to continue in Paris — and the answer was already given by the images released in the meantime: Emily stayed in Paris.

And is there a better city to walk around the looks that from the beginning inspired us to take risks (even a simple blazer can make an outfit) and fill the day, even when gray, with color? Not.

With the little revealed so far, we have already managed to fill the closet with the pieces chosen by Emily for the third season, which should only arrive in 2023, according to “Vogue”.