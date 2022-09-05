Consultant banking Herta at AlphaTauri in 2023. Super license missing – Formula 1 News

Colton Herta is one of the possible names for AlphaTauri in 2023 (Photo: IndyCar)

WHY IS FORMULA 1 OBSESSED WITH COLTON HERTA?

It’s not long before Colton Herta is confirmed as an AlphaTauri pilot in 2023 — more specifically, a super license. That alone separates the American from a seat at the Faenza squad for the next Formula 1 season — according to Red Bull’s own consultant Helmut Marko.

To journalist Chris Medland, Marko confirmed that there is already an agreement sewn between the parties. But there is a condition there too: the FIA ​​(Federation Internationale de Automobilismo) needs to grant the superlicence to the American driver – evidently, since without it, it would not be possible to drive in the main category in the world.

Also according to the Taurus consultant, there is an internal expectation that the regulatory body will make a decision until the Monza GP, next weekend’s Formula 1 stage.

Colton Herta: departed F1? (Photo: Indycar)

Only if AlphaTauri manages to secure Herta for F1 2023, with the entity’s ‘blessing’, that Pierre Gasly will be released to settle with Alpine. In addition to Marko, Christian Horner – Red Bull’s team principal – spoke about the French driver’s departure from the Faenza team.

“This (FIA granting Herta superlicence) is a key element. We’re not going to release Pierre (Gasly) if we can’t get someone exciting to fill the spot.”

The FIA ​​continues to study the issue. The big impasse is the 40 points needed for the super license, which Herta still doesn’t have. Due to the pandemic, drivers can use the three best scores from the previous four seasons to earn points. In Herta’s case, seventh place in IndyCar in 2019 gave him seven points. In 2020, there were 20 more for third place. Last year, the American finished the season in fifth place, securing eight more points.

In all, there are 32, and he currently ranks tenth at Indy 2022, and could finish eighth at the end — a result that wouldn’t enter the top three obtained in the last four years and would leave him without points for the super license. Participating in F1 free practice would help with the score, but Herta could only be in six GPs by the end of the Worlds, starting in Singapore, as the IndyCar season ends along with the Italian F1 GP. He would then reach 38 only.

This is where the FIA ​​would come in, appealing for a loophole in the International Sporting Code, which says a superlicence can be granted to a driver who has a minimum of 30 points, but is considered solely by the entity incapable of qualifying while participating at the same time. one or more championships listed in Supplement 1, for circumstances beyond their control or force majeure.

+ Mercedes rules out mistake in decision not to stop Hamilton: “We try to win, not podium”

Herta wouldn’t even need that clause, as he was runner-up in the 2018 Indy Lights season, which would give him 12 points. However, the series only had eight regular drivers that year, an insufficient number according to FIA criteria.

But the move has not been well regarded behind the scenes, especially among teams that invest heavily in their young driver programs so that they accumulate points towards the superlicence required by the FIA. Autosport revealed that a source close to the paddock said that “if he [Herta] get the super licence, we can stop investing in F2 and F3”.

