Corinthians settles debt with Torino for buying a defender in 2019; if I was with FIFA

The Corinthians board ended yet another international debt for the club that could have complicated consequences for FIFA. This is the amount due to Torino, from Italy, referring to the second installment of the purchase of Danilo Avelar.

As informed by My Helm In November of last year, Corinthians was sued in FIFA by the Italians for a debt of 750 thousand euros (about R$ 4 million at the current price). The payment has already been made to Torino and the case is closed.

Corinthians brought Avelar on loan in July 2018. At the end of this provisional relationship, more precisely in July 2019, Timão acquired 100% of the player’s economic rights, who, in turn, signed a new contract for three years (until 31 December 2022).

In the agreement with the Italians, Corinthians committed to pay 1.5 million euros (R$ 7.7 million at the current price). The first installment, of 750 thousand euros, was paid late, more precisely in March 2021. The second installment is the one that was being charged by FIFA.

As it has done in other cases of this type, Timão’s legal department has filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland. The legal maneuver helped the board buy time to get the money and settle the pending issue.

Still under contract but on loan

Danilo Avelar has a contract with Corinthians until December 31, 2022, but is no longer in the club’s plans since the racial slur case in June 2021. Since then, the player has trained at CT and awaited a definition of his future.

In April of this year, the player was loaned to América Mineiro. His bond with the Minas Gerais team is valid until the end of the season, the same period in which his contract with Corinthians ends.

