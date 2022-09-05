Corinthians side wins a few minutes on loan and suffers with Tombense’s leftover prominence

Left-back Reginaldo, who turned 21 in August, was loaned to the Tombense team in April, but has received few game chances so far. Highlight of Corinthians in 2021 in the U-20 team, the athlete was evaluated by Vítor Pereira in training before being released on loan and has not played since June.

Reginaldo arrived at Tombense still under the command of coach Hemerson Maria. With him, the player was on the field in the second round of the Brazilian Series B and also in the elimination of the team against Ceará, in the Copa do Brasil. After the setback, the coach was fired and replaced by Bruno Pivetti.

Pivetti does a job that is praised with the Minas Gerais team, but he didn’t see in Reginaldo a good option for the left side. The coach preferred to stick with Manoel, a player who reached 100 career games for Tombense this season and played in 43 of the team’s 45 matches this year.

With that, Reginaldo ended up sidelined in the Minas Gerais squad. Despite being a constant figure among those related, he hasn’t acted since June. Are just five games in the season and 290 minutes of play.

To further complicate the situation, Tombense brought in the transfer window another option for the left side. The reinforcement was the side Emerson, who made the base categories at Flamengo. The 24-year-old was chosen to replace Manoel in the last two games in which the athlete was absent due to injury. Thus, Reginaldo became the third option in the cast.

With no injuries during the loan, Reginaldo was available in 27 games, but ended up being used in just five. He hasn’t been on the field for eight games, in addition to having played just once in the last 17 games. Reginaldo has a contract with Corinthians until September 2023.

Check the list of Corinthians players who are on loan

See more at: Corinthians Sub-20 and Borrowed Players.