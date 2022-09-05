Crescendo » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Nicole Galovski, Kishori Rajan, Smriti Mundhra, Ashley Eakin and Gavin Arneson are part of the Growing, a new Disney+ show created by Culture House and Marvel star Brie Larson. Each episode follows one or two “Heroes” who courageously share their stories with their peers. Paired with a director, their stories are then brought to life in narrative, documentary and experimental forms.

Gavin is one of Growing‘s Heroes, having grown up in Nebraska and Colorado before moving to New York. In his episode, Gavin discusses what it was like growing up in poverty and being gay in a religious home.

sat down with young Gavin Arneson, showrunner and executive producer Nicole Galovski, and director Smriti Mundhra (as well as fellow directors Kishori Rajan and Ashley Eakin) to talk about Growing. Check out the trailer and read the full interview below:

Screen bleed: Gavin, all these stories are so touching. What do you hope people take away from your story and the stories of your peers on the show?

Gavin Arneson: I think it was really interesting to see everybody talking and people that I might not have anything in common with – like Athena, you’d think we didn’t have much in common – but being able to relate to each other in some specific way, helped me feel that was not alone. So I hope that no matter what you’re going through, what you’ve been through, what you’re still processing, I hope you know you’re not alone. And I also hope that people take away from that kind of model or framework of how to process and how to have these kinds of conversations with other people and how to heal.

Nicole, as showrunner, executive, producer and also director, can you talk a little bit about how you found these heroes? How did you find these people to share your stories?

Nicole Galovski: Instagram was our best friend. They had categories and things, searchable hashtags. And so we started with 10 themes or topics that we thought were really relevant, that were affecting young people. And we started to delve deeply into these topics and look at people who were already talking about these topics who had stories that they already felt comfortable sharing publicly. And so we ended up talking to hundreds of young people, just listening to story after story.

So we started partnering with directors who wanted to tell stories about a topic. And so we were able to call about three to five options for each director. And then together with the production team, the director selected the person [and] story they wanted to tell. But it was interesting, because when you’re trying to find just normal people and making a casting call when no one has heard of the show, or has never heard of our production company, it’s very difficult to do that.

I think a lot of people – Gavin also has a funny story – would say, “Was that a hoax? Like, are you serious?” But it was all we wanted to be really real enough to give it a go, and I talked a lot about wanting to redefine exceptionalism and redefine what stories can be told. We all have a story worth telling, and so we really wanted to make that apparent. And that’s how the process was defined.

For you directors, how did you visualize how each story was told in this hybrid way?

Smriti Mundhra: It was a lot of fun. I heard Nicole in another interview say that this was almost no accident. But it was kind of out of necessity that the show ended up being filmed in a studio environment and this kind of hybrid format, which is so amazing, because it works so well. And it’s so beautiful that the whole series is so visually stunning and so creative. This is really to the credit of Nicole and the entire creative team that was behind every episode. But what was really fun for me was trying to recreate these key moments in a person’s growth. [and] maturation period, whether in childhood or young adulthood, through a near-adult lens or with a little bit of reflection there.

Visually, it became like reimagining it in a way that felt partially realistic, but also partially symbolic. So, one of my favorite sequences from my episode, which was about Athena, and about body image and body positivity, was recreating — she talked about the first time she had an intuitive meal with her friends when she was on her journey to recovery. eating disorders and body dysmorphia. And we were like, we want to do the Last Supper, but it’s like the first supper and then we create this beautiful feast with all these pop colors and this kind of really beautiful bright light. And it was such a conscious choice and a lot of discussion about what to put on that table, because how do you visually interpret Intuitive Eating?

And really, it all boiled down to what Athena said in her interview, which is that food isn’t just nutrition – nutrition can come in forms of community, culture, conversation and comfort of all different kinds. So we thought: Okay, this is what we need to replicate. We need foods that we consider traditionally nutritious, like vegetables and fruits, but we need carbohydrates at that table. We need grilled cheese on that table. We made foods that are ethnically specific at that table. So that was really, really fun. I think the entire visual design of the series is a credit to the genius of Nicole and the genius of the entire production and creative team.

Growing Up is a groundbreaking hybrid documentary series that explores the challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence through ten compelling coming-of-age stories. The series uses narrative, experimental, and documentary filmmaking to follow a cast individual, aged between 18 and 22, as they tell their story. They represent a wide range of lived experiences, giving audiences emotionally powerful narratives that offer an engaging look at adolescence and the many social, familial, and internal obstacles young people face on their path to self-discovery and acceptance.

Each 30-minute episode features a young person, or “hero”, and their growing up experience. Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to walk us through their childhood and adolescence. Alongside these interviews, creative cinematic reenactments help bring her key inflection points to life.

Growing premieres September 8 on Disney+.