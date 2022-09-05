Cristina Kirchner’s attacker’s cell phone data is erased

The investigation into the attack on Vice President Cristina Kirchner took a sudden turn this weekend, the cell phone that Fernando André Sabag Montiel, the Peronist’s aggressor, was ‘reset’ at the moment the Justice was trying to extract information, so that runs the risk of evidence critical to the investigation being lost.

The two technical experts from the Airport Security Police (PSA) and the Experts from the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) who tried to unlock the cell phone of Brazilian Fernando Andrés Sabag Montiel testify as witnesses to answer why information about the Samsung A50 was lost, a fundamental evidence for the cause that investigates the circumstances of the attack against Cristina Kirchner on Thursday night.

Investigators are looking to find out why the information about the Samsung A50 could have been lost, a key piece of evidence for the case, which while in the investigators’ possession had the caption “factory formatted”, which would mean it would be clean, like new.

According to judicial sources to the Argentine newspaper La Nacion, it was also known that Sabag Montiel was arrested on Thursday night and delivered a sealed envelope to the Capuchetti court. Initially forced to intervene by telephone, in the early hours of this Friday, he went to the Federal Police. This envelope was opened in front of two court officials and both parties in Comodoro Py and, in this same location, police technicians connected to their own computer to unlock it with an Israeli-origin software called UFED, according to judicial sources . According to what they reported, after a series of attempts to unlock the key and extract its contents, we concluded that the process was not successful (“The forensics had a negative result”, in judicial terms) and we decided to save the device in a chest. of court. This entire process is documented in the case, they said in court.

Or that has been accessed and is being examined according to the SIM card and phone memory card information second.

As for the phone, judicial authorities question whether someone who knew the device’s password could have remotely blocked access to the Samsung. Sabag Montiel’s partner, who spoke in a televised interview two days ago, may be called upon to answer these questions.

Regarding the night on which the attack on the vice president took place, the court carried out sequential work and analyzed security cameras in the city of Buenos Aires and material from private cameras in the surroundings of Cristina Kirchner’s building, on Juncal and Uruguay streets. , to find out how the defendant arrived at the scene of the facts and whether he did it alone or accompanied.