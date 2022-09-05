Cruzeiro at Mineirão: Minas Arena questions Government for interest in changing stadium administration | cruise

Minas Arena contacted the Government of Minas Gerais, through a note, to question public statements about the possibility of Cruzeiro being part of the Mineirão administration in the coming years.

The document was addressed to the Secretary of State of Minas Gerais (SEINFRA), late last Friday afternoon. The questioning is made mainly in relation to the speeches of Fernando Marcato, secretary of infrastructure and mobility. In recent days, he revealed the interest of the Government of Minas Gerais in reducing costs with Mineirão and changing the management of the stadium in an interview with ge.

In the letter addressed to the Government, Minas Arena questions the fact that the public statements about the possibility of the end of the concession (with payment of a fine) or the participation of Cruzeiro in the administration, take place without the company having participated in any meeting on the subject.

– This attitude of the State of Minas Gerais of disclosing in the media matters related to the Concession that were never discussed with Minas Arena violates the expected behavior of the Public Partner in a Public-Private Partnership contract – says an excerpt from the document.

Minas Arena still claims damage to the company’s image, taking into account a scenario of uncertainty for partners. The administrator claims to fear that the matter will encourage fans to vandalize the stadium.

– The Concession’s image was negatively exposed to the market, which could negatively and seriously affect the management of the business, lead to the frustration of hiring (in progress or future), in addition to other problems, such as harming the relationship with the clubs and encouraging the depredation of the Complex by fans, thus harming the conduct of business, violating the principles that govern contractual relationships, such as legitimate trust and legal certainty, and in flagrant violation of the Contract.

The concessionaire emphasizes that unilateral termination of the contract is possible, but only after following some procedures initially provided for in the agreement. The bond between the Government and Minas Arena in Mineirão is valid until 2037.

According to Marcato, in an initial scenario, it would be necessary to indemnify Minas Arena in an amount close to R$ 400 million. The secretary, however, points out that further studies are still needed to define the exact amount. Minas Arena says that this amount “does not correspond to reality”.

Although there is the possibility of an agreement to manage an Arena that will be built in Betim, with opening scheduled for 2024, Ronaldo’s management has never hidden the desire to seek a favorable commercial agreement to continue working at Mineirão.

Cruzeiro guarantees to maintain a good relationship with the administration of Mineirão. Recently, the ge revealed that the club reached an agreement to work until the end of the year with the stadium. The club still owes a debt to Minas Arena.