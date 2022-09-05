Cruzeiro x Criciúma: referee reports bad words from Rafa Silva, who apologizes to fans for sending off; Pezzolano minimizes | cruise

Referee Marielson Alves da Silva reported, in summary, that he made the decision to expel Rafa Silva, during the tie between Cruzeiro and Criciúma, after the attacker had cursed him with profanity. He took yellow, then straight red.

At 39 min of the 2nd half – Rafa Silva is yellow and then red with a complaint with the judge

– I expelled, directly, the player Rafael da Silva. The same, after receiving a yellow card, not agreeing with the referee’s attitude, uttered the following words: “It will take your c*” I inform you that he left the field normally – wrote the referee.

The move came in the 40th minute of the second half. Rafa Silva got angry with the Criciúma goalkeeper’s fall, claiming to be wax, since his team was winning by 1 to 0. Marielson punished the striker with a yellow card, but the striker continued with the complaint and was sent off. He was on the field for about three minutes.

Rafa Silva is expelled in Cruzeiro x Criciúma

Rafa had joined Luvannor’s spot shortly before the incident. Cruzeiro was looking for goals to leave Mineirão with at least one point. What happened when Bruno Rodrigues scored with Cruzeiro having one player less.

Shortly after the match, Rafa Silva used social media to apologize to the crowd – who even celebrated his entry on the field a lot. Even after the expulsion, he was applauded before going down to the locker room.

– Blue Nation, I would like to apologize for today’s act! I entered with “blood in my eye”, trying to do my best to help the team seek victory… and sometimes things that happen end up taking on greater proportions. Thank you for the usual support, we continue together in pursuit of our goals – he wrote.

Pezzolano seeks to see virtue in expulsion

Coach Paulo Pezzolano also commented on the forward’s expulsion. The Uruguayan acknowledged that it was a mistake for the player to be sent off, but preferred to highlight a positive detail – even mentioned by Rafa Silva himself. For the celestial commander, it is worth highlighting the “fire inside”, or the “blood in the eye”.

– It’s a mistake, but if they didn’t have that fire inside, Cruzeiro wouldn’t be the first today. If the coach, the player, didn’t have that fire, today Cruzeiro would not be nine points ahead of the second, 17, 18 ahead of the fifth – he highlighted.

Rafa Silva will serve suspension in front of Operário, Thursday, at Mineirão, and will return hanging, as he took yellow and then straight red. Who will also be out in the middle of the week is midfielder Neto Moura, due to three yellow cards.