Cuca minimizes Hulk’s pain at Atlético and jokes: “There’s a lot of muscle”

In the 25th minute of the second half, when Atlético-MG was already beating Atlético-GO 2-0, at Antônio Accioly stadium, striker Hulk left the field on the stretcher cart and was replaced by Nacho Fernández. At first, the exchange of players seemed natural, as Galo had a good advantage on the scoreboard and will play on Wednesday (7th), against Red Bull Bragantino, at Mineirão, for the 26th round of the Brasileirão. However, what seemed like a normal exchange, became a concern for the Atletico after the game in Goiânia.

Hulk showed up to give an interview complaining of pain in his left calf, and with ice in place, to start treatment aimed at the game in the middle of the week. Asking about the matter at the press conference, coach Cuca joked about the physical condition of his number 7.

“Yes, there is something. Yes, and he will be evaluated. But there’s a lot of muscle there, so it’s not necessary”, said Cuca, who was in good spirits with the victory over Atlético-GO, but without giving any clues about the presence or not of Hulk against Bragantino.

Atletico’s delegation returned from Goiânia shortly after the game, and Hulk should be evaluated by the medical department this Monday, to see whether or not he will be able to play in the next round.

Confrontation that is very important for Galo, which is in contention for a place in the next edition of the Copa Libertadores and was coming in sequence with only one victory in seven games. For this reason, coach Cuca summoned the Atlético fans for the duel against Bragantino, remembering that Atlético has the second best campaign as a visitor in the Brasileirão, but is only the 13th when it plays as home team.

“We are the second best visitor in the championship, but we owe it to playing at home. We need the support of the fans to take this delay that we have playing at home”, commented the Atlético commander.

Atlético has 21 points as a visitor and is behind only Palmeiras, who won 27 points away from home. As home team, Galo’s campaign leaves something to be desired, with only 18 points conquered, above only Avaí, Cuiabá, Atlético-GO, Fortaleza, Botafogo, Ceará and Juventude.

Check out other excerpts from Cuca’s press conference

importance of victory

It’s a very important victory, because the moment we live is not ideal, it was the moment we really needed to win and the players were clearly told: we need to have a great match, we need to have a great victory. Thank God she came. Of course it’s not easy, away games are even more difficult. It was a tight game, we had difficulties to create chances. On the other hand, we were not well adjusted in the recomposition, we adjusted in the second half and had more control of the game. It was a fair result for what we did during the game.

Escalation

In the championship, when you have a way to play, opponents study you to make the markings. We have to look for alternatives. And today was an alternative, we changed the tactical scheme of the team. Of course, you won’t have a full understanding during the game, there will be moments when we won’t have this set. But most of the time the team did well. Sasha played a great game, Jemerson did very well, Réver was not a defender, he played the defensive midfielder. We tried at times to make the second striker with the Hulk, there were many variations during the game. Today was the story of this game, on Wednesday it will be another story, let’s analyze the opponent well to choose the best we have.

player confidence

He will regain his confidence by playing well, scoring goals. A little before the goal, Hullk played, who played for Keno, but he slipped and missed the stride. So that takes away trust. But in the last move of the first half, in an individual play, Keno scored the first goal and gave us the necessary peace of mind to play the second half more calmly, to play more in the opponent’s mistake too, as everyone does against us. So it was very important to come out of the first half winning, to be safe in the second.

Jemerson

The player keeps training, training, training, so when the opportunity comes he really shows if he’s prepared or not. That’s what I told Jemerson. He played a safe game, a great game, and only left at the end because he had cramps.