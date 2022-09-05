DC’s Worst Movie Is Part of Tim Burton’s Batman Universe

Tim Burton’s Batman franchise was a huge milestone for comic book adaptations. But DC’s worst movie is part of the same universe.

At one point, she is faced with a sinister plan by her employers to infect their consumers with an addictive face cream. She is killed for snooping around the premises and is later brought back to life by a mystical Egyptian cat named Midnight.

After that, she begins her journey as a mysterious masked vigilante, Catwoman. The 2004 film was a critical and commercial failure, earning the Oscar-winning actress a Golden Raspberry for her performance. In addition, the film failed as an adaptation of the Batman universe.

However, despite not having an explicit reference to Batman or Gotham City, there is a small easter egg that links the anti-heroine to the events. Batman – Returns 1992. Eventually, Patience meets the eccentric researcher Ophelia Powers, owner of the cat that revived her.

Ophelia reveals that Berry’s character is the latest in a long line of “Catwomen” who are given powers by the Egyptian goddess Bast. As Ophelia explains Patience’s abilities, there is a very quick moment when Patience sees a picture of Catwoman from Michelle Pfeiffer. Check out:

The scene suggests that the two catwomen exist in the same universe. In Batman – The Return, Pfeiffer’s Selina Kyle is a shy secretary who comes across her boss Max Shrek’s true intentions. Shrek pushes Selina out the window, but she is revived by a group of cats that join her body in a dark alley.

As highlighted by the CBR, like Patience, Selina shows numerous physical abilities, as well as more aggressive behavior and self-confidence, after her brush with death. It could be that one of the cats that revived Selina was the same as Catwoman.

Originally, Cat Woman would be a spin-off of the main Batman franchise, with Tim Burton returning to direct and Pfeiffer reprising his role, but after the success of Batman Forevera Warner Bros. I wanted to leave the project with a lighter tone than the script that was written.

Burton and Pfeiffer abandoned the project, leaving Cat Woman shelved for ten years. The script went through several rewrites and stars such as Nicole Kidman and Ashley Judd were linked to the project before the final version was released in 2004.

While the similarities in abilities and origins between Patience and Selina might suggest that Catwoman and Batman – The Return are in the same universe, it seems that this is a question left for the fans to answer on their own. What do you think? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

