Demi Lovato performs the most rock concert of the night with an all-female band

At the age of 30, American Demetria “Demi” Lovato is no longer a Disney star, like her generational colleagues Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez: after more than a decade of recording career, with ups and downs — like those in her personal life. , which generated confessional songs like “Sober” and “Substance” —, with the recently released “Holy fvck” she guarantees having thrown herself into rock’n’roll once and for all.

The album is the basis of the current tour, which guaranteed Demi, by far, the most rocker show on Sunday, on the Mundo Stage. Ahead of a 100% female band, in which guitarist Nita Strauss stands out (defined by ex-boss Alice Cooper as “she looks like a model and plays like Eddie Van Halen”), Demi immersed herself in the album’s songs, accompanied by audience on lyrics like “Substance”, “City of Angels” and “Holy fvck”, in addition to the title track. Older songs like “Sorry not sorry” got a nice bunch of distorted guitar and raging drums, keeping the show together.

A hard rock party, if it weren’t for the low sound of Palco Mundo, which deprived many people of listening to a probable future rock star with the pressure he deserved.