Deyverson explains embaixadinhas against São Paulo, quotes Ronaldinho Gaúcho and says: ‘I’m not a clown’

The striker caused confusion at the end of the first half after making low-balls in the middle of the field

On Sunday night (4), the Sao Paulo visited the cuiabá at Arena Pantanal for the 25th round of Brazilian. And a bid from striker Deyverson generated controversy at the end of the first stage.

In the final minutes, the striker swaggered while trying to advance in midfield and missed by Wellington. The fact also made other Tricolor players go after him, who raised his arms and crossed the field to get away from the discussion.

In the meantime, in an interview with sportvDeyverson defended himself, cited Ronaldinho and Neymar to explain his action and also cited what he heard from the side Rafinha when he tried to cross the field with his arms raised.

“Everyone already knows me, knows that my temperament is a little above what it has to have. This personality, this provocative way of mine, but I’m playing fair. If football doesn’t have something beautiful, what are we going to do? To be robots? Ronaldinho Gaúcho did that, Neymar does it. Because I can not?“, said.

“Why can’t we play nice, without disrespect? The dribble was meant to be done, it wasn’t a form of disrespect. Rafinha said not to be a clown, but I’m not a clown. I’m professional, I scored two title goals and he has to have respect, regardless of the team. Cuiabá is a new team and doesn’t deserve to be in this situation”

The shirt 9 still scored his first goal for the new club. Ferraresi took down André Luis in the area, Deyverson went for the penalty kick and moved Felipe Alves very well to put the ball in the net.