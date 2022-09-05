Diego Ribas sends a message after Flamengo’s stumble against Ceará

Credit: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo

Flamengo missed the chance to close the gap to leader Palmeiras this Sunday (4), for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. The team led by Dorival Júnior was only in a 1-1 draw with Ceará in the middle of Maracanã. With the result, the advantage of the team Alviverde in the leadership remained in seven points, however, with now 13 rounds to the end of the competition.

After the match, midfielder Diego Ribas, the target of criticism on social media, spoke about the stumbling block. The 37-year-old regretted the result against Ceará, but highlighted that the moment is one of confidence and support.

“Very disappointed with today’s result, very much! We did everything to achieve this victory, but it was not possible! In fact, in some moments in the eagerness to win, we got out of our organized and solid way of playing. We are entering a decisive phase of the season and at this moment, it is necessary more than ever to trust in the excellent work that has been done and to keep going! The challenges will be bigger and bigger, from now on, and I’m sure that together we will overcome each one of them! Let’s go ahead, Wednesday has more”, wrote the shirt 10 on his Instagram profile.

Flamengo’s stumble “doesn’t change anything”:

After being nine points behind Palmeiras, Rubro-Negro started the match and could reduce the difference to five points. However, the stumble at home frustrated the plans of the team and the fans. In a press conference after the match, coach Dorival Júnior spoke about the impact of Flamengo’s draw in the fight for the title.

“Doesn’t change anything [o empate]. We have not changed our behavior with the winning streak, we will not change in any way for our next results. Each game is one way. But we have to praise the Ceará team, which was very competent in what it set out to do. We had good scoring opportunities, they didn’t happen. But that’s not why we’re going to throw away everything that’s being developed. I am convinced of what is being proposed and that things will happen at the right time”, evaluated the coach.

Upcoming appointments:

Flamengo returns to the field on Wednesday (7) at 21:30 (Brasília time) to face Vélez, for the return round of the Libertadores semifinal. After beating Argentina 4-0, Rubro-Negro can even lose by three goals to qualify.

If confirmed the spot in the Libertadores final, it will be the third Libertadores final in four years. The opponent will leave the confrontation between Palmeiras x Athletico. In other words, in case of Alviverde classification, the final will be a re-edition of the previous edition.

For the Brasileirão, the next game will be on Sunday (11), at 19h (GMT), against Goiás, for the 26th round.