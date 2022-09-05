Emily Ratajkowski Posts To Say She Likes ‘Ugly Men’ And Fans See Pins On Ex – Monet

+



Sebastian Bear-McClard and Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Emily Ratajkowski appears to have dropped a hint about her ex, Sebastian Bear-McClard, with a new post on social media.

The 31-year-old Brit caught the attention of fans by sharing a viral video of influencer Pierina on TikTok saying: “When he thinks he’s a ten because he got you, but you like ugly men.” Emrata even added to the original clip a recording of herself lip-synching the following verse from Digga D & Still Brickin’s hit ‘Pump 101’: “How can I say this in a friendly way?”

Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski with Sebastian Bear-McClard (Photo: Instagram)

Seemingly anticipating her fans’ speculation about this post, the model added a comment to the joke: “For legal reasons, this is a joke.” Of course, the famous’s followers saw in the video a sting to Sebastian, who is accused of having had an extramarital affair with another woman recently.

“Emrata, you really are the best”

“Emily Ratajkowski won’t let Sebastian Bear-McClard rest. Y’all love to see this”

Fans understood the post as indirect to the model’s husband (Photo: Playback / TikTok)

“Emily, this is post-finish god level behavior”

“YESMMMM, it’s okay baby, we were all wondering how he got you”

“I’m literally OBSESSED with the divorced Emrata”

“The girl is giving him a call! I’m here for it!”

“Context?”

“The context is that her husband cheated on her”

Model Emily Ratajkowski (Photo: Instagram reproduction)

Although Emily and the film producer did not detail their relationship status, international press has been pointing out that the two have been on the verge of divorce since July. “Yeah, he cheated. He’s a serial cheater. He’s disgusting,” came to declare a source from the website Page Six.

The model has even been caught enjoying posts criticizing her husband on social media.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were married in February 2018. They share a one-year-old son, Sylvester.

Film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard and actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, displaying their protest against producer Harvey Weinstein at the release of the drama Uncut Gems in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images)