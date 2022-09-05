Emmy 2022: Meet 13 actors who received their first nomination this year

Awards ceremony takes place on September 12.

The Emmy 2022 is getting closer and closer. The biggest North American TV party returns for its 74th edition, with highlights from TV shows and series airing from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2022. An essential part of the awards season, the honor has already established its place in the imagination of those who follow the entertainment industry. With the propulsion of streaming services in recent years, serial productions have gained more and more importance in debates about pop culture, in discussions about formats and ways to tell a good story. Emmy nominees 2022: Check out all the series that are up for the award



That said, it is natural that countless actors seek a space in the nominations in each edition. This year, many made their debut on the prestigious list of nominations. Meet below, 13 actors who debuted at the Emmy in 2022.

Oscar Isaac | Scenes From a Marriage

Marvel’s Moon Knight, Oscar Isaac also received his debut nomination at the Emmy 2022. However, his participation in the honor is due to the miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, adaptation of the homonymous work by Ingmar Bergman. Available on HBO Max, the plot questions what are the obstacles that love can overcome, or even what is the limit of love. Mira and Jonathan have been in a steady relationship for years, but over time Mira starts to feel trapped in an uneventful marriage, where passion has waned. Jonathan doesn’t want to accept the end of the relationship and tries to sidestep the inevitable. But the two are no longer able to truly love each other and start to distance themselves without even realizing it.

Natasha Rothwell | The White Lotus

Despite her involvement with Insecure, which has been nominated a few times over the past few years, Natasha Rothwell received her first nomination of her own, in an acting category, this year. The artist competes for the statuette in the Best Supporting Actress race for the character Belinda, from The White Lotus. One of HBO’s sensations, Mike White’s comedy follows a group of guests at a luxury Hawaiian resort. With some absurdities and humor guided by embarrassment, in addition to the great texts, the miniseries was acclaimed and, consequently, renewed for a new season.

Sydney Sweeney | Euphoria and The White Lotus

While Euphoria season 2 was on the air, it was common to find comments on social media about Sydney Sweeney’s stunning performance. The reward came not only with the nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, but also the nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie, for The White Lotus. It’s been a great year for the artist.

Andrew Garfield | In Heaven’s Name

Known for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man, tick, tick… BOOM! and The Eyes of Tammy Faye, among countless other productions, Andrew Garfield is mostly remembered as a movie star, but there are a few series under his belt. This year, after the success of No Return Home, he ventured into In the Name of Heaven, leading to his first Emmy nomination. The actor entered the contest for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie. Prior to the project available on Star+, he worked on the following series productions: Sugar Rush (2005), Swinging (2005), Simon Schama’s Power of Art (2006), Trial & Retribution (2007), Doctor Who (2007) and Freezing (2009). ).

Lily James | Pam & Tommy

From the moment Lily James first appeared as Pamela Anderson, the spotlight was on the controversial miniseries available on Star+. As expected, she received her first nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie. Based on a true story, Pam & Tommy follows the turbulent relationship of Pamela Anderson (James), an actress best known for her work on the series Baywatch, and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan), drummer for the band Mötley Crüe. The romance began in 1995, when the two decided to get married 96 hours (or four days) after they met.

Himesh Patel | Station Eleven

British actor Himesh Patel made his Emmy debut for Station Eleven, an HBO Max series. Known for the musical Yesterday, he is nominated for Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie. Based on the work of Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven follows a world where a devastating swine flu epidemic wipes out much of humanity. Two decades later, the survivors of the apocalypse do their best to try to rebuild and reimagine life in society again, trying to keep the best of what was lost. But a religious group takes advantage of the chaos of this new world to make life even more difficult.

Melanie Lynskey | yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is perhaps the biggest Paramount+ original series in recent months. A sensation in the American market, the production based on suspense, horror and a lot of references to other great TV works, the series provided Melanie Lynskey’s first Emmy nomination. In the industry for many years, with more than 80 credits, the artist finally gained prominence with the project and, thus, competes for victory in the category of Best Actress in a Drama Series.

Sheryl Lee Ralph | Abbott Elementary

With a career spanning over 50 years, Sheryl Lee Ralph earned her first Emmy nomination. She was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Barbara of Abbott Elementary. A video of the artist went viral on twitter with the moment she received the news of the appointment. Prepare the tissues.

Rhea Seehorn | Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul has come to an end and, with the departure of the Breaking Bad spin-off, the possibility of giving an Emmy to the cast and creators of the series focuses on this issue. Widely praised, Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim, was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for the production. With work as strong as that of Bob Odenkirk, who stars in the narrative, the nomination can be doubly celebrated as it also marks the artist’s debut in the honor.

Quinta Brunson | Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary, which arrived in Brazil in August via Star+, was one of the biggest television sensations of the year in the United States. The comedy created, scripted and starring Quinta Brunson follows the routine of a group of teachers at a public school. The actress made her Emmy debut with three nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series. Renewed for a second season, new episodes of the plot arrive on Hulu and ABC programming in late September. There is still no release date set for the country.

Amanda Seyfried | The Dropout

Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried is now also eyeing other awards. With a terrifying and visceral performance in The Dropout, the actress raises the stakes for the Emmy 2022. The Dropout follows Elizabeth Holmes (Seyfried), a young businesswoman who claims to have created a revolutionary way to analyze blood tests, using just a small drop taken from her finger. Holmes quickly won over investors and became one of the wealthiest and most influential people at the time, creating the promise of a revolution in medicine. But they soon discovered that it was all a big fraud and Elizabeth Holmes became an outcast, losing everything she had conquered.