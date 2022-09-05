Endrick trains and fans want him in Libertadores. Is there a chance?

Endrick and Giovanni trained with Palmeiras professionals yesterday morning (4th), at the Football Academy. The club not only released images of the boys in training but also made a publication about the fact on social networks. It’s not often the boys, especially Endrick, train on the top team. And of course that didn’t go unnoticed.

Just like at the time of the Club World Cup, in February, a large part of the Palmeiras fans do not lose hope of seeing the boy Endrick, 16, among the professionals. The reason for the clamor, this time, is the decisive match against Athletico-PR, tomorrow (6), for the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras need to win by a goal difference to take the game to penalties. Any green victory by greater difference takes Verdão to its third straight final.

Having Endrick enrolled in the tournament, after Flaco López’s poor performance in Curitiba, stirs the imagination of the Palmeiras native who dreams of seeing the boy make his debut in the professional team. And as the under-20 athletes don’t always train with the professionals, the dream only grew with yesterday’s training.

Endrick, Jhon Jhon and Garcia are training with Palmeiras professionals this Sunday morning. Will any of them be listed for Tuesday? — Gabriel Amorim (@gabrilamorim) September 4, 2022

What is the chance of Endrick playing on Tuesday?

According to club sources heard by the UOL Esporteand by evaluating the work of Abel Ferreira since November 2020, the possibility of Endrick being listed precisely for the most important game of the year is very low.

In addition to Flaco López, holder in Curitiba, Palmeiras also count on Rafael Navarro and Miguel Merentiel for the position of center forward in the reserve, not to mention the undisputed Rony. Merentiel even made a good start and scored his first goal for Alviverde on Saturday (3), in a 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino, for the Brazilian.

i just wanted endrick and john john on the first team — Evy Palmeirense (@evy_loss) September 4, 2022

endrick tuesday for god’s sake — barracker rat (@laviniaires) September 4, 2022

On the other hand, there is a maxim in the club that the outstanding player imposes himself. This is how Danilo, for example, a newcomer from the under-20s, overcame Felipe Melo and remained a starter in the 2021 season, even with the midfielder recovering from physical problems.

And if there’s one thing Endrick has already made clear, it’s that he’s an unusual player.